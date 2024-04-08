UTMB Health Selects Tendo's Data and Analytics Software

UTMB Health to implement Tendo Quality Suite to Enhance Inpatient Quality Measures

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendo, a software company creating seamless healthcare experiences for patients, clinicians, and caregivers while improving quality, financial, health, and operations outcomes, announces its newest customer, the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Health).

Located in Galveston, TX, UTMB Health is a major academic health sciences center of global influence, a world-renowned research enterprise, and a growing, comprehensive health system with hospitals on four campuses and a network of clinics. Known for its commitment to improving health by offering innovative education and training, pursuing cutting-edge research, and providing exceptional patient care, UTMB Health, through its procurement process, has chosen Tendo's quality suite—Tendo Insights, QDI, and Dashboards—to focus on improving quality and revenue through better documentation for inpatient services.

"UTMB Health already delivers quality clinical care. Our goal in working with Tendo is to help ensure that our outcomes and performance are completely and accurately reflected in our documentation, clinical practices, and external rankings and ratings," said Dr. Jochen Reiser, UTMB president and CEO of the UTMB Health System.

Tendo's quality suite uses advanced analytics and AI to quickly and accurately identify opportunities for clinical documentation improvement while streamlining clinical workflows and simplifying clinician activities.

"We are excited to work with UTMB Health on this important initiative and to help showcase the strength of its outstanding clinical care," said Dr. Bala Hota, senior vice president and chief informatics officer at Tendo. "For years, healthcare professionals have had to work with disparate, often complex, technologies to manage and document clinical encounters. Tendo's quality suite provides a single, end-to-end solution for clinicians, CDI, and quality teams that makes prospective and retrospective patient assessment and clinical documentation easy.

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo's solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape along with insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at www.tendo.com .

About The University of Texas Medical Branch

Texas' first academic health center opened its doors in 1891 and today has four campuses, five health sciences schools, six institutes for advanced study, a research enterprise that includes one of only two national laboratories dedicated to the safe study of infectious threats to human health, a Level 1 Trauma Center and a health system offering a full range of primary and specialized medical services throughout the Texas Gulf Coast region. UTMB is an institution in the University of Texas System and a member of the Texas Medical Center. www.utmbhealth.com

Contact:

Carly Ray

[email protected]

1801-842-4706

SOURCE Tendo