Utopia Global, Inc. and Orianda Solutions AG Announce New Partnership to Bring End-to-End Data Solutions to Asset Intensive Companies in Central Europe

MUNDELEIN, Ill. and TAGERWILEN, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a leading global software and services company for end-to-end data quality, data migration, and data governance solutions has announced a new cooperation with Orianda Systems AG, a provider of holistic end-to-end consulting for SAP asset and maintenance management.

With this cooperation, the two organizations will deliver a unique combination of strategic process optimization and customized data solutions to meet the specific needs of heavy asset customers in Central Europe. Orianda has established a reputation for excellence in the areas of design and implementation of SAP Plant Maintenance and Asset Management solutions, whilst Utopia is recognized as the leading provider of cutting-edge Master Data Governance solutions.

The bundling of software and strategic consulting enables customers to build a sustainable EAM platform on a foundation of accurate and trusted data. Utopia leverages machine learning and data governance software it has developed (SAP Master Data Governance, Enterprise Asset Management extension (SAP MDG-EAM) by Utopia, and SAP Asset Information Workbench (AIW) by Utopia) to "build, fix and sustain" high-quality asset data. Orianda complements Utopia solutions with a full spectrum of strategic consulting services specifically designed for customers in heavy asset industries.

"Globally, organizations are very keen to embark on their digital transformation journeys - especially in the current environment with disruptions across supply chains. So, our partnership with Orianda is very timely," said Doug Gattuso, Chief Customer Officer, Utopia Global, Inc. "Orianda is well-established in Central Europe and they allow us to offer localized, end-to-end enterprise asset management data solutions to organizations in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany," added Gattuso.

"For efficient and effective asset and maintenance management, high-quality master data is essential. This is one of the key success factors for the digitization and automation of processes. With Utopia, we are gaining a partner who provides end-to-end solutions for master data management. In this way we will help our customers to take their master data management to a new level," says Fabian Sommer, Business Development Manager and member of the Orianda senior management team.

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix, and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As SAP's worldwide partner for master data governance, Utopia is the exclusive developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 18 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.

About Orianda Solutions AG

Orianda Solutions AG is a provider of holistic end-to-end consulting for SAP asset and maintenance management. Orianda digitizes and mobilizes business processes in a future-oriented and sustainable manner with the help of SAP standard solutions based on the SAP Intelligent Asset Management Suite (SAP IAM).

Orianda expertise ranges from the proven SAP solutions in SAP ERP or S / 4HANA - to the latest and most innovative SAP cloud solutions such as SAP Asset Intelligence Network (SAP AIN), SAP Predictive Maintenance and Service (SAP PdMS), SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management (SAP ASPM) and SAP Asset Manager.

Customers benefit from many years of experience with best-practice approaches in a wide variety of industries: including transport & logistics, mechanical and plant engineering, manufacturing industry, energy suppliers, the public sector and pharmaceuticals & chemicals. Orianda supports operators, manufacturers and maintenance staff in optimally planning the use of machines and systems, tools and vehicles and all other assets to their fullest potential. Orianda develops and implements innovative and integrated asset management solutions based on SAP technologies providing the greatest added value for customers. For more information, please visit www.orianda.com.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

