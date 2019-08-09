Utopia Global, Inc. Brings on Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Its Growth

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a global leader in enterprise data software and services, announced that Doug Gattuso has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Doug will have global responsibility for sales, business development and marketing.

Doug has held various sales and operational leadership positions throughout his career across the US and internationally in Latin America and Europe, including President of a leading nearshore IT services provider, NEORIS, and as Partner & Managing Director at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Consulting (now DXC). Under Doug's leadership, NEORIS achieved 500% growth in the USA and during his time with CSC, Doug was instrumental in the development and deployment of the company's application outsourcing strategy and their Global WorldSourcing organization in addition to holding regional leadership responsibilities for sales, marketing, and delivery.

"Over the last 17 years, we have relied on two major drivers for success: a laser-like focus on customer needs and cutting-edge innovation. Doug has always put customers first in his career and his addition to our executive team as Chief Customer Officer re-emphasizes the voice of the customer within our organization," said Utopia CEO, Arvind J. Singh. "We are delighted to welcome Doug back to Utopia where he successfully served as our SVP of Sales and Marketing in 2014-2015," added Singh.

"I'm very excited to be returning to Utopia at such a special time in the company's history. With 17 years of successful innovation, Utopia has weathered through challenges and emerged as a thriving contributor within the SAP ecosystem. With an established leadership position as an SAP software Solution Extension and Services partner for end-to-end data solutions, Utopia has reached the tipping point and is poised to move into a new level of growth. This will be an exciting time for our customers, partners and colleagues," noted Doug.

Doug holds a Computer Science degree from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and subsequently achieved the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps prior to beginning his work in commercial sectors.

