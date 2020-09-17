Utopia Global, Inc. Names Former SAP Executive, Dr. Kevin Attard as President, Utopia International

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a global SAP partner, and leading software and services company for end-to-end data quality, data migration, and data governance solutions announced the appointment of Kevin Attard as President, Utopia International effective Sep 1, 2020. In this newly created role, Kevin will have responsibility for sales, business development, and marketing for all international market units at Utopia, outside of the Americas.

Throughout his career, Kevin has held global executive leadership positions, including roles in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Most recently, Kevin was Regional Vice President, Strategic Customer Program, at SAP North America, providing executive leadership managing SAP's largest corporate relationships. Prior roles at SAP include Vice President of Strategic Customers for Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa, where he focused on bringing innovative solutions to the world's leading, multinational enterprises. Before joining SAP, Kevin attained increasing levels of responsibility at Oracle, where he notably served as Managing Director among other senior roles within the European, Middle East, and African markets.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin as the latest addition to the Utopia Leadership Team and are excited to bring his experience to our international customers," said Utopia Chief Customer Officer, Doug Gattuso. "One of Utopia's guiding principles is a focus on acquiring, retaining, and celebrating top talent to assist our customers in their journeys to become agile, digital enterprises. Kevin's accomplished career at top-notch technology firms makes him an excellent fit to help deliver business value for our customers across geographies and industries," added Gattuso.

"I am super delighted to be joining Utopia in this strategic role at a time when we are witnessing enormous growth in data creation, with a further tenfold increase expected by 2025," said Kevin Attard, Utopia's new President, Utopia International. "The need to have the right data, at the right time, on the right device is now a must for any business that wishes to be the disruptor, rather than being the disrupted. Hence my excitement at partnering with Utopia's growing customer base to develop and deliver the right roadmaps for their data journeys," added Attard.

Kevin holds a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from UK's Newcastle Business School & France's Grenoble Ecole de Management, and an MBA from Grenoble Ecole de Management, where his research was focused on the innovation of enterprise solutions.

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix, and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As SAP's worldwide partner for master data governance, Utopia is the exclusive developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With 18 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Utopia Global, Inc.

