Utopia Global Releases Cloud-Based Intelligent Data Capture and Control Software

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a leading global data solutions company known for its end-to-end data quality, data migration, and data governance software solutions, has announced the launch of a new cloud based intelligent software platform: Intelligent Data Capture and Control (IDCC).

IDCC is Utopia's new cloud-based master data enrichment and governance solution. It provides asset-intensive organizations with an automated, easily deployable suite to rapidly improve the quality of asset master data in their SAP or non-SAP maintenance systems of record.

"Utopia is thrilled to continue our co-innovation with the SAP Asset Management team, IDCC being our newest contribution to the SAP Intelligent Asset Management solution. This release of IDCC provides access to our robust machine learning engine for creating high quality material and asset master data from multiple sources, including unstructured content," said Arvind J. Singh, Chairman and CEO of Utopia Global, Inc.

IDCC uniquely leverages optical character recognition, Utopia's advanced machine learning code, intelligent online web search, and document search. Beginning simply with only a photo of a manufacturer's nameplate, IDCC can produce complete and accurate material and asset information. Manufacturer and model data is organized in ISO-14224 standards and can be delivered via a variety of easy-to-integrate methods, including SAP Asset Intelligence Network©. The cloud-based nature of IDCC enables cost-effective, rapid deployments by large and small organizations alike. IDCC can be deployed in pure cloud environments, such as SAP Intelligent Asset Management©, or hybrid deployments using SAP Master Data Governance, enterprise asset management extension by Utopia.

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix, and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As an SAP worldwide partner for master data governance, Utopia develops solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA®, leveraging SAP Master Data Governance as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 17 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.

