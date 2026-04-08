Utorg Taps Wirex BaaS to Unlock Onchain Neobanking services for 300,000+ Hÿper App Users

A single Wirex BaaS integration takes Hÿper App from on-ramp to everyday spending with global card acceptance and banking rails.

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Utorg, the Estonia-founded, EU-regulated fintech company behind the Hÿper App — a rapidly growing crypto super-app with over 300,000 users across 190+ countries.

Wirex uTorg

The partnership targets one of the biggest gaps in crypto UX: most apps can help users buy crypto, but spending it in everyday life still requires switching services, accepting custodial constraints, or navigating slow infrastructure rollouts. With Wirex BaaS embedded into Hÿper App, Utorg is designed to take users from purchase to spend inside one product, while maintaining a self-custodial experience.

The last mile: turning crypto balances into spending power

Utorg has built its reputation on fast onboarding, AI-powered KYC, and an on/off-ramp experience used by both consumers and businesses — including zero-fee crypto purchases as part of its value proposition. The next step is making those assets usable at the point of sale, without forcing users out of the app or into fragmented flows.

"Our BaaS platform exists so that builders like Utorg can focus on their product instead of piecing together payment infrastructure from scratch," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager, Onchain Finance at Wirex. "Utorg has built something exceptional — a frictionless on-ramp experience loved by hundreds of thousands of users globally. With Wirex BaaS, they now have the card and banking rails to complete that journey from purchase to spend. That's what full-stack BaaS makes possible."

With Wirex BaaS, Hÿper App can offer a Wirex-powered payment card experience designed to turn crypto holdings into real-world spending at 80M+ merchants across 130 countries. At checkout, balances can be converted in real time, supporting a smoother experience for end users and a cleaner operational model for the platform.

Why Wirex BaaS: speed-to-market plus full-stack infrastructure

Launching a card programme typically takes months because platforms must coordinate multiple providers — issuer, BIN sponsorship, tokenisation for mobile wallets, banking rails, conversion logic, reporting and controls — then stitch them into one experience. The Wirex BaaS approach collapses that complexity into a single infrastructure layer, enabling a faster go-live cycle and fewer points of failure as Utorg scales.

What Wirex BaaS adds to Hÿper App

With one API integration, Utorg gains access to Wirex's full BaaS stack:

Non-custodial card issuance — Virtual and physical debit cards that enable spending from crypto holdings while maintaining self-custody, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support.

— Virtual and physical debit cards that enable spending from holdings while maintaining self-custody, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support. EUR & USD IBAN accounts — Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity, supporting fiat on- and off-ramps across 30+ countries .

— Named virtual IBANs with and connectivity, supporting fiat on- and off-ramps across . Real-time crypto -to-fiat conversion — Conversion at point of sale with zero prefunding requirements, designed to keep checkout seamless for end users.

— Conversion at point of sale with requirements, designed to keep checkout seamless for end users. DeFi yield with enterprise controls — Integrated yield opportunities on idle balances with compliance and risk management built in.

"We built Utorg to make crypto truly accessible. Zero fees, self-custody, and an experience that works for anyone, anywhere," said Eugene Petrakov, CEO and Co-founder at Utorg. "Wirex BaaS gives us the card infrastructure to match. Now our users can buy crypto, hold it in their own wallet, and spend it in the real world, all without ever leaving the Hÿper App."

What this unlocks for Utorg users

For Hÿper App users, the integration is designed to create a more complete "crypto in daily life" experience:

Buy crypto with fast onboarding and streamlined KYC

with fast onboarding and streamlined KYC Hold in self-custody within the app experience

within the app experience Spend globally through a card, with broad merchant acceptance

through a card, with broad merchant acceptance Move between fiat and crypto rails using IBAN connectivity where available

using IBAN connectivity where available Access yield features on idle balances with enterprise controls

The partnership reflects a broader shift among crypto-native apps toward embedded infrastructure: instead of stitching together separate providers for cards and banking rails, platforms are increasingly using Wirex BaaS as a single backbone. Utorg now joins projects such as Cardano, Simple App, COCA, Chimera Wallet and Collective Memory using Wirex BaaS for card programme infrastructure.

Notes to Editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere — instantly and effortlessly.

https://www.wirexapp.com/developers

About Utorg

Utorg is an EU-regulated fintech company offering modern fiat-to-crypto exchange infrastructure and web3 consumer tools. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Utorg holds a virtual currency service licence and PCI DSS Level 2 certification. Its flagship Hÿper App serves 300,000+ users across 190+ countries, providing self-custody wallets, zero-fee crypto purchases, AI-powered KYC, and a growing suite of Web3 financial tools. Visit utorg.com.

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SOURCE Wirex