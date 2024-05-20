UT's Haslam in Top Five Among All U.S. Schools in Prestigious International Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In The Financial Times' 2024 Custom Executive Education Ranking released today, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business placed No. 5 among all public and private U.S. schools. Among only U.S. public institutions, Haslam rose to No. 2. The college ranked No. 24 among all business schools worldwide.

The Financial Times' ranking includes several subcategories in which Haslam excelled among U.S. public universities, including No. 1 for Overall Client Satisfaction, No. 1 for Value for the Money and No. 1 for Growth.

This marks the eighth year that Haslam's custom executive education programs have been ranked by The Financial Times in the top five among U.S. public institutions and the seventh year that its programs ranked in the Top 25 worldwide.

Focused on the Customer, Built for Impact

Amy Cathey, the college's associate dean for graduate and executive education, attributed the ranking to the relevant, focused academic experience executive education program participants enjoy.

"Haslam strives to deliver custom executive education experiences that meet our clients' specific talent development needs, drawing on the expertise of world-class faculty and providing intentional opportunities for participants to put their learning into practice," Cathey says." "Our executive education programming is delivered in multiple formats, allowing participants around the globe to engage in courses. We are gratified that The Financial Times, and especially our clients, have acknowledged the quality of Haslam's executive education offerings with this ranking."

In addition to customized executive education programs, Haslam offers short open enrollment courses, MBA programs for working professionals, a full-time MBA and several specialty masters' programs. Please visit Haslam's graduate and executive education webpage for more information.

About the Financial Times' Custom Executive Education Ranking

The Financial Times' custom executive education ranking is derived from a client survey and a school survey and considers many factors. These elements include the quality of instruction, flexibility of program design, relevance to the workplace of new skills learned, follow up with students and several others. A total of 90 institutions from around the globe were included in the latest ranking.

