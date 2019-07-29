UTSA Announces Coding Boot Camp in Partnership with Trilogy Education

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) today announced the launch of its first coding boot camp, in partnership with leading workforce accelerator Trilogy Education, to serve adult learners and working professionals. The UTSA Coding Boot Camp will teach the front-end and back-end skills necessary for adult learners to become proficient full stack developers.

The 24-week, part-time program begins Sept. 9, 2019, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Enrollment information is available at bootcamp.utsa.edu .

"UTSA is committed to offering opportunities for lifelong learning, and this coding boot camp will serve San Antonians who want to pursue careers in the city's rapidly growing tech sector," said Lisa Blazer, Sr. Associate Vice Provost for Academic Innovation. "By delivering this program with Trilogy Education, UTSA will expand the pipeline of highly trained developers ready to meet local workforce needs now and into the future."

With the labor market the tightest it's been in a generation, San Antonio employers are hungry for job-ready tech talent. According to research from McKinsey, web development ranks among the nation's fastest-growing professions, with demand for coding and advanced IT skills expected to grow by 90% in the next decade. According to data from Burning Glass Labor Insights, San Antonio area employers struggled to fill more than 12,600 open jobs requiring coding ability in 2018 alone.

"In San Antonio, as in other cities across Texas, employer demand for qualified tech talent far outstrips the supply of available workers," said Dan Sommer, CEO and Founder of Trilogy Education. "The University of Texas at San Antonio joins a large and growing network of top universities that share a vision to create stronger, more resilient regional economies. Together, The UTSA Coding Boot Camp and Trilogy Education will enable residents to pursue meaningful careers in the city's growing tech economy, and will attract new businesses to make new investments in the region."

UTSA graduates hundreds of technology-related majors each year and is home to the nation's top program in cybersecurity, according to a Ponemon Institute survey. By pairing UTSA's academic and research strengths with Trilogy's market-driven coding and career curriculum, students participating in the boot camp will gain both the competence and capabilities to succeed in the technology industry. The program's curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms, and data structure plus intensive training in HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, React and more. Boot Camp students will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications.

Previous training or experience is not required. However, an understanding of coding basics is recommended.

In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework and experiential learning activities. They'll also build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. Students will have access to a range of career-planning services including portfolio reviews and recruiting assistance.

Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a Certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

To learn more about the UTSA Coding Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.utsa.edu . You can apply online or by calling 210-944-1098.

About UTSA

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is a public urban serving university specializing in health, cybersecurity, energy, sustainability, and human and social development. With more than 32,000 students, it is the largest university in the San Antonio metropolitan region. UTSA advances knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community engagement and public service. The university embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a center for intellectual and creative resources as well as a catalyst for socioeconomic development and the commercialization of intellectual property—for Texas, the nation and the world. Learn more online, on Twitter or on UTSA Today.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education , a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training programs bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, and cybersecurity in more than 50 markets around the globe.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

