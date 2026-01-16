Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath unveils Hinduja Foundation's Book on Ancient North Indian Coins

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Early North India and Its Coinage', a book published by Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of 110-year-old Hinduja Group, was unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath in the presence of Shri Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Mr. Prakash P. Hinduja, Trustee, Hinduja Foundation, and Mr. Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Foundation.

(L–R) Dr. Devendra Handa, Author of the book, Mr. Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Foundation, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Mr. Prakash P. Hinduja, Trustee, Hinduja Foundation at the launch of the book

The publication documents over 850 North Indian coins from 300 BCE to 300 CE, and is India's first illustrated study. Authored by historian Devendra Handa, the book examines post-Mauryan coins from centres including Mathura, Kannauj, Panchal, and Kaushambi across the Ganga–Yamuna doab and parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, noted, "Understanding and preserving history is a national responsibility, and I commend the Hinduja Foundation for this remarkable initiative. The book sheds light on the economic, cultural and political fabric of early North India and highlights the importance of preserving the region's historical heritage for future generations. This book not only chronicles India's heritage but also underscores the enduring contributions of our civilisation to world history, making it an invaluable resource."

Mr. Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Foundation, said, "I thank Shri Yogi Adityanath ji for unveiling this volume and supporting the public display of these coins at the museum in Lucknow. Historical foreign incursions led to the loss of precious artefacts and records. With a 110-year history rooted in India, the Hinduja Group sees itself as a custodian of the country's cultural and civilisational heritage and remains committed to preserving India's legacy through this book and the Foundation's numismatic collection."

The book showcases coin shapes, metals, and symbols, depicting gods, temples, and early images of Kārttikeya, Śiva, and Lakṣmī, offering insights into trade, power and religion.

