Utthunga Names Praveen Naik as Senior Vice President - Americas to Drive Industrial Innovation and Growth

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utthunga, a leading provider of engineering R&D, Industrial Solutions, and Digital Transformation Solutions & Services, today announced the appointment of Praveen Naik as Senior Vice President and Head of Americas Business . With over 18 years of global leadership experience, Praveen will oversee Utthunga's expansion in the Americas, focusing on driving engineering excellence, strategic growth, and delivering innovative solutions for industrial transformation.

Krishnan K M, CEO of Utthunga, said:

"Praveen's experience in collaborating with C-suite executives and their teams across industries aligns perfectly with Utthunga's vision of growth and innovation. His expertise in crafting high-impact strategies, scaling high-performing teams, and executing solutions that deliver tangible results is precisely what we need as we expand in the Americas. With his proven track record, Praveen is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, ensuring Utthunga continues to deliver long-term, sustainable value to our clients in this critical region."

Praveen joins Utthunga from Gartner, where he served as the Manager for the Americas Global Enterprise Oil and Gas team based in Houston. During his tenure at Gartner, he worked closely with C-suite executives and their teams to help them execute on critical digital and business transformation initiatives. Prior to Gartner, he held leadership roles at global organizations such as hp and iGATE (now Capgemini), delivering results across energy, manufacturing, banking and technology sectors.

Praveen Naik commented:

"Utthunga is at the cutting edge of engineering excellence and digital transformation. Their deep domain expertise, paired with an agile approach, presents an incredible opportunity to deliver measurable business outcomes. My focus will be on driving impactful engagements, fostering innovation, forging strategic partnerships, and ensuring we develop sustainable solutions that address the evolving needs of the industrial sector"

Beyond his professional role, Naik is actively engaged in supporting the community. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas and as an Advisory Board Member for ProUnitas Inc. and Houston Christian University. He champions causes such as youth empowerment, equitable education, and sustainable growth.

About Utthunga

Founded in 2007, Utthunga delivers cutting-edge solutions to, Industrial OEMs, ISV, MSP and Industries like Energy, Chemicals. Metals, Mining, Minerals, Pharmaceuticals, Power, Utilities and others.

Focused on accelerating industrial efficiency and growth along with partners, Utthunga is set to redefine industrial transformation across the Americas with this new leadership. Learn more at www.utthunga.com.

SOURCE Utthunga