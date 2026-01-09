UTulsa announces record-high 11 students receive Gilman International Scholarships

News provided by

The University of Tulsa

Jan 09, 2026, 17:09 ET

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa's Center for Global Engagement has announced that 11 students were awarded a combined total of $34,500 in grants through the competitive Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program. This is the highest number of recipients on record for UTulsa and marks a significant achievement for the students, providing crucial financial support for their academic endeavors abroad.

Continue Reading

The 11 award recipients will pursue diverse international study opportunities, with seven students receiving grants for travel courses and four students earning awards for semester, summer or year-long programs.

In addition to the base scholarship, two students received supplemental awards for high-priority global areas and fields:

  • One student received the Gilman-STEM Supplemental Award for study in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics field.
  • One student received the Gilman-DAAD Supplemental Award, in partnership with the German Academic Exchange Service.

"Winning this award is an incredible honor and a meaningful affirmation of the work I've put into my academic and personal growth. It represents both the recognition of my potential and the trust that others have in my ability to make the most of this experience," said recipient Andrea Taylor, a sophomore Spanish and biochemistry major from Tulsa who will travel to Spain. "The opportunity to go abroad means expanding my perspective in ways that aren't possible inside a classroom. It gives me the chance to immerse myself in a new culture, challenge myself in unfamiliar environments and develop independence, adaptability and global awareness."

Other recipients are:

  • Oswaldo Atilano, a nursing junior from Tulsa, who will study in Peru
  • Angel Gutierrez, an international engineering and language student from Mounds, who is headed to Thailand
  • Kasra Iranpour, a mechanical engineering junior from Edmond, who will study in Belgium and the Netherlands
  • Michelle Jones, a music senior from Broken Arrow, who will study in Italy
  • Vung Kop, a business information systems junior from Jenks, who will study in India
  • Aiva P. Liman, a cybersecurity sophomore from Houston, who will study in China
  • Jennifer Luna, a psychology senior from Jenks, who will study in China and Japan
  • Bristie Rahman, a cybersecurity senior from Sapulpa, who will study in China
  • Harrison Schwichtenberg, a biology senior from Tulsa, who will study in Thailand
  • Alexis Watson, an international science and language student from Wichita, Kansas, who is headed to Germany

SOURCE The University of Tulsa

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

UTulsa's Hurricane Ventures announces investment in Tobe Energy

UTulsa's Hurricane Ventures announces investment in Tobe Energy

The University of Tulsa and Hurricane Ventures have announced an investment in Tobe Energy, a groundbreaking electrolysis startup co-founded by...
UTulsa's student-managed investment fund surpasses $9M

UTulsa's student-managed investment fund surpasses $9M

This has been a record-breaking year for The University of Tulsa's Student Investment Fund, where undergraduates and graduate students manage a live...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Education

Education

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics