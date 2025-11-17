UTulsa Law receives $1M gift from Cresap Family Foundation for endowed professorship

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa's College of Law is celebrating a transformative $1 million gift from the Cresap Family Foundation, which will establish the Philip J. and Monece S. Eller Endowed Professorship in Complex Transactional Law. The gift reflects decades of connection between the Ellers and the university.

Phil Eller (B.S. '73, J.D. '76) co-founded the Tulsa-based law firm Eller & Detrich in 1979. He also served as an adjunct professor at the College of Law, sharing his expertise in commercial real estate and complex transactions. His wife, Mece Eller (B.A. '75), is also a proud UTulsa alumna.

The Cresap Family Foundation, led by Denny, Gail and John Cresap, longtime friends and clients of Phil Eller, made the gift in recognition of his professional contributions and personal impact. "The foundation is pleased that the new professorship will strengthen the college's curriculum and improve student marketability in a competitive legal field," said John Cresap, president of the foundation.

The endowed professorship will focus on preparing students for careers in transactional law, including mergers, acquisitions and commercial real estate. It is designed to enhance the college's ability to recruit top faculty members and legal scholars.

"Mece and I feel incredibly fortunate to share this wonderful friendship with John, Denny and Gail," said Eller. "This gift will have a lasting and positive impact on the College of Law."

The Cresap Family Foundation's mission is to advance the philanthropic legacy of the Cresap family by improving the quality of life for Oklahomans and beyond. Its areas of emphasis include youth and families, health and wellness, education, arts and humanities and animal welfare.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Cresap Family Foundation for this generous gift that will allow UTulsa Law to continue to attract and retain the brightest faculty," said Interim President Rick Dickson. "It is our desire to provide students with unparalleled access to professors who not only impart knowledge but inspire greatness. And, of course, it is fittingly appropriate to recognize Phil and Mece, who are the epitome of devotion and loyalty to the university."

