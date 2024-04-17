UTulsa's Friends of Finance to celebrate 40 years

TULSA, Okla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa announces that the Collins College of Business' Friends of Finance will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024-25. This community-based group encompasses a college advisory board, monthly networking events, and a scholarship fund. Since its inception, organizers have built a student-managed investment fund, which at times has reached $8 million and has paid out $1 million in scholarships to over 200 students.

"The Friends of Finance is a unique group that has worked tirelessly to support students through real-world experience and financial aid for four decades," said Collins College of Business Dean Kathy Taylor. "I am proud to have been a part of this valuable organization and thrilled to see it mark this milestone as we look ahead to the next 40 years of sharing knowledge and networking as we further advance the highly regarded School of Finance & Operations Management."

In 1985, three UTulsa finance alumni and two faculty members created Friends of Finance and its Executive Speaker Series, which draws nationally prominent business and public leaders to address a lunch-hour crowd on campus each month. This exceptional opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals is free to students. Speakers have included board chairs, presidents and CEOs from Bank One, Walmart, Bank of America, Southwest Airlines, AT&T, State Farm, Williams, ONEOK, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, Sonic, QuikTrip and Love's Travel Stops.

"I encourage Collins College students, alumni, and university friends as well as other local and regional leaders of business and industry, to take part in Friends of Finance," said ONEOK Vice President T.D. Eureste, who will serve as the 2024-25 Friends of Finance president. "In addition to raising funds, our members serve as mentors and role models for students and often are able to hire the college's best and brightest because we get to know the students long before they graduate."

Roberta Preston, Friends of Finance board member and former CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, is chairing the 40th anniversary committee. "I personally share my gratitude for all of the executives, alumni, and scholars who have given so generously to this great cause," she said. "We are excited to offer the highest caliber of speakers and programs during this celebratory year. The coming year will be the best yet."

To find out more about how to become a part of Friends of Finance, email [email protected].

SOURCE The University of Tulsa