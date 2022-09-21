Utvyakta Solutions Private Ltd. Appoints Mathi Gurusamy as a New Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman for the US Entity

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utvyakta Solutions Private Ltd. announced that it has appointed Mathi Gurusamy as a Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman for the US entity.

Mathi is a Technology Executive with extensive experience leading complex global organizations and start-ups through material growth and operational optimization.

Mathi Gurusamy

Regarding joining Utvyakta, Mathi said "I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to help the company achieve its aggressive growth and international expansion goals," noting that there is growing demand in the market for better visibility into industrial equipment performance and condition.

"The company's proven compressor monitoring solution has been rigorously field-tested and is ready for mass deployment globally," he said. Adding, "The company's vision of using AI and IoT to improve energy efficiency in factories and plants is crucial from both a business and an environmental perspective, as compressors are typically large consumers of energy."

Mathi currently serves as President and CEO of Mobilogix – a Global Technology Services Company focused on IoT Solution design, manufacture and implementation, Under Mathi's guidance, Mobilogix has realized significant organic growth delivering custom turnkey IoT solutions to a growing list of blue-chip companies and start-ups across five continents.

Prior to Mobilogix, Mathi served as COO at Telit – a global leader in IoT enablement, where he oversaw key strategic acquisitions and integrations, and lead diverse teams in numerous countries including the U.S., Hungary, Poland, France, Italy, Israel, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, South Korea. Earlier Mathi held executive positions at GN Netcom and Jabil Circuit.

Mathi joins Utvyakta's Board of Directors effective immediately enabling the company to leverage his experience, and expertise to unlock strategic growth across all industries.

About Utvyakta

We are on a mission to make industries energy efficient through better monitoring and maintenance of machines. We enable global manufacturers to adopt digital technologies to drive operational efficiencies at their plants with world-class solutions that are cost-effective. We have presence in India, Europe and most recently, the US. We are proud to align with UN SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

