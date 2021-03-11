UV Angel Installs its Next Generation Pathogen Control Technology at Michigan State University to Help Create a Safer On-Campus Environment

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UV Angel, maker of next generation pathogen control technology, today announced the installation of UV Angel Clean Air™ units at Michigan State University to help create safer and cleaner environments for students and faculty throughout campus.

UV Angel Clean Air™ units have been installed in high-traffic areas like Wonders Hall and Olin Health Center, to add a critical layer of protection as the university continues on-campus learning during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology will soon be installed in campus athletic facilities, including the Breslin Center, Jenison Field House and the Duffy Daugherty Building.

Our main priority is to keep our Spartan family safe," said Dan Bollman, VP in charge of facilities at Michigan State University. "From mandatory, on-campus COVID-19 testing to enhanced cleaning and safety measures, we have been doing everything we can to protect our campus community during the pandemic. Installing new air purifying technology is another way we're investing in improving safety for our students, staff, faculty and visitors."

UV Angel is a West Michigan-based company that specializes in engineered pathogen control technology, which uses ultraviolet light to neutralize up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and fungi on surfaces and in the air. The technology is different from many other solutions in that it focuses on creating cleaner and safer environments while spaces are occupied, right at the source and time of contamination. It runs continuously 24/7, 365 days a year, without the need for personnel interaction, to reduce the risk of human error. The technology was originally designed for use in hospitals, where it helps mitigate the risk of hospital-associated infections.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UV Angel saw a surge in demand from other industries, including education, hospitality, food service, corporate office spaces and more. Building level technologies such as large HVAC units are important for occupants' comfort and provide fresh air to the space, but as we have seen from this pandemic these units are not enough to protect people from a highly transmissible pathogen. By contrast, UV Angel technology is designed to help disrupt person-to-person pathogen spread—drawing in air in indoor spaces while people are present and treating it with high-intensity ultraviolet light, neutralizing pathogens where and when they spread.

"Universities by their nature are designed for people to congregate," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "That creates challenges where diseases are spread person to person. Just like we see during the cold and flu season, it is critical to understand that people are the major source of contamination and disease transmission. The recent pandemic continues to highlight the need to add engineered source-level controls at the point where contamination is occurring. Michigan State is among leading universities in the country to install technology on campus that adds an important layer of protection against infection for students, faculty and visitors on campus."

For more information on UV Angel's technology and products, visit uvangel.com.

About UV Angel

UV Angel was founded with a mission to create safer environments around the world through the development of life-changing pathogen control technologies. The company uses years of advanced research and the latest technology developments in ultraviolet light, to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by reducing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology can be used in occupied spaces to clean the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, retail, corporate, education and many more industries. Learn more at uvangel.com.

CONTACT

Olivia Lake

Lambert

[email protected]

269-685-7273

SOURCE UV Angel

Related Links

https://uvangel.com

