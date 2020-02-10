UV Angel Names Chief Medical Affairs and Science Officer, Dr. Linda D. Lee, MBA

Dr. Lee is an expert in facilities management and environmental health and safety practices. She is a nationally recognized speaker, technical expert and author on issues related to safety, health, environmental and regulatory affairs, with a focus on the relationship of opportunistic environmental pathogens.

"We continue to expand UV Angel's expertise and product line to bring game-changing surface and air treatment technology to the healthcare, automotive and food service industries, among others," said Tom Byrne, chief executive officer at UV Angel. "Dr. Lee is a leading expert in the protocols, techniques and technologies currently used in multiple healthcare and corporate settings to combat environmental pathogens of interest in vulnerable populations. Dr. Lee will not only be a key asset in UV Angel's continued growth and development, but also a core team member helping us achieve our goals to make the environments around us measurably cleaner and safer."

Dr. Lee comes to UV Angel from American Green Technology, the manufacturer of a UV germicidal irradiation and treatment system, where she led medical/environmental studies related to the reduction of airborne bacteria and fungus in hospital and healthcare environments. She has held several healthcare-related leadership positions over the past 30 years, including positions at top companies and healthcare organizations including CH2M Hill, WM Healthcare Solutions Inc., the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Stericycle Inc. and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"I know from experience the amount of research and work that has been done to reduce the number of healthcare-associated infections, but much more is needed," Dr. Lee said. "I am excited for the opportunity to continue my work on environmental health and patient safety as a part of the UV Angel team."

UV Angel is an intelligent, automated UV-C light treatment system that continuously monitors and treats the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. A clinical study demonstrated that bacteria levels were reduced by more than 99.99% on surfaces equipped with UV Angel technology.

For more information on UV Angel and its suite of products, please visit http://uvangel.com/.

About UV Angel

UV Angel uses years of advanced research and development in ultraviolet light to make the environments around us measurably cleaner and safer by eliminating harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented and proven safe, our UV-C technology monitors and cleans the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, corporate, education and many more industries.

CONTACT

Matt Witkowski

mwitkowski@lambert.com

616-233-0500

SOURCE UV Angel

Related Links

http://uvangel.com

