UV-C LED Market Report 2021-2030 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - Upsurge in Adoption for Water Purification

The global UV-C LED market size was valued at $208.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $18,941.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 59.7% from 2021 to 2030. UV-C LED is a subtype of UV LED emitting light having wavelengths from 100 nm to 280 nm. UV-C LED is suitable for disinfection of purification since it effectively renders bacteria, viruses and fungi harmless. UV-C LED has a highly disinfecting effect as UV-C is absorbed by the DNA of microorganisms, inactivating their reproduction process.



The growth of the global UV-C LED industry is majorly driven by a surge in adoption for water purification and UV-C LED is highly effective for disinfection. However, thermal management of UV-C LED is a major concern of the technology and limits the market growth. Conversely, the integration of UV-C LED with home appliances and consumer products is expected to create remunerative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, UV-C LEDs recent price cut in its unit cost price, and improving output power and reliability are some of the other factors that are driving the market growth substantially.



The UV-C LED market is segmented into application, and region. The applications covered in the study include water/air disinfection, sterilization, healthcare, industrial, sensing, and others. Region wise, the UV-C LED market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



