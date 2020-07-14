UV-C Sterilization Face Mask Hits $1M on Kickstarter

UV Mask is the next generation reusable face mask with the most powerful UV-C purification technology on the market.

The key component of UV Mask is the real-time dual sterilization mechanism: passive filtration, similar to N95 respirator masks, and a patent-pending active Sterile-Vortex UV-C sterilization.

In combination, they raise the sterilization and purification efficiency level of UVMask to 99.99%, which is enough to eliminate any pollutant, bacteria, virus, or allergen — 100x smaller than a grain of flour — 10x faster than you breathe.

As glass components reduce UV-C light transmission, UV Mask's Sterile-Vortex uses the highest quality Sapphire crystal optics and high precision chip manufacturing to power each UV-C light. With 2 pure 265nm UV-C LEDs outputting a total of 50,000 μW, this technological breakthrough is the first time UV-C has been scientifically proven to sterilize the air we breathe in real-time.

"We have developed UVMask with the safety of our users in mind, therefore UVMask has been independently tested and certified by the FDA-approved and ISO 17025 accredited SGS Labs," sums up Boz.

UV Mask's CE-FFP2 (EU Standards N95 equivalent) passive air filter has been tested according to the EN 149-2001+A1-2009 standards, receiving a 0.3-micron filtration efficiency of 99%.

UV Mask is available on Kickstarter until August 14, 2020.

About UM Systems

UM Systems, a Colorado company, was founded in 2016 as one of Measure Inc.'s global brands, working towards changing lives with science. We believe that now is the time for science-based technological innovation, and everyone should have access to the best. Together, we are an independently funded optical and industrial technology company made up of scientists, engineers, and designers.

Media Contact

Rachel Sanders, Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE UM Systems