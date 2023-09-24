UV Curable Adhesives Market size to grow by USD 104.64 million between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Arkema Group, BASF SE and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UV Curable Adhesives Market size is projected to grow by USD 104.64 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for electronics and consumer devices is notably driving the UV curable adhesives market. However, factor such as sensitivity to oxygen inhibition may impede market growth. Technavio provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the UV curable adhesives market including 3M Co., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Cartell UK Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Denka Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dymax Corp., Epoxies Etc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hi Bond Chemicals, Master Bond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Permabond LLC, Sika AG, and ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027
UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Sika AG: The company offers UV curable adhesives such as Sikaflex 521 UV which is used for interior and exterior sealing applications and to bond organic glass in the marine business.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the full report now for detailed company information

UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key UV Curable Adhesives Market Trends - Increasing application of UV curable adhesives in 3D printing is the primary trend that shapes the growth of the market.

Key UV Curable Adhesives Market Challenge - Sensitivity to oxygen inhibition is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • Medical
  • Electronics
  • Glass bonding
  • Packaging
  • Others

Resin Type

  • Acrylic
  • Cyanoacrylate
  • Silicone
  • Others

Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

The medical segment is anticipated to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. UV-cured adhesives are gaining popularity in this field due to their compliance with Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) regulations, as they are devoid of any detrimental chemicals or solvents. Certain US states have banned the use of some VOCs due to their volatile properties, but UV-curable adhesives are exempt from such restrictions, making them increasingly prevalent and cost-effective in the production of medical devices.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Polyurethane Microspheres Market: The polyurethane (PU) microspheres market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the year-over year growth of 8.31% and CAGR 7.2% with USD 25.57 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026

Acrylic Surface Coating Market: The acrylic surface coating market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,093.84 million.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

