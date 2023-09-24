UV Curable Adhesives Market size to grow by USD 104.64 million between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Arkema Group, BASF SE and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UV Curable Adhesives Market size is projected to grow by USD 104.64 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for electronics and consumer devices is notably driving the UV curable adhesives market. However, factor such as sensitivity to oxygen inhibition may impede market growth. Technavio provides a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the UV curable adhesives market including 3M Co., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Cartell UK Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Denka Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dymax Corp., Epoxies Etc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hi Bond Chemicals, Master Bond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Permabond LLC, Sika AG, and ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027

UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Sika AG: The company offers UV curable adhesives such as Sikaflex 521 UV which is used for interior and exterior sealing applications and to bond organic glass in the marine business.

UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key UV Curable Adhesives Market Trends - Increasing application of UV curable adhesives in 3D printing is the primary trend that shapes the growth of the market.

Key UV Curable Adhesives Market Challenge - Sensitivity to oxygen inhibition is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

UV Curable Adhesives Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Medical

Electronics

Glass bonding

Packaging

Others

Resin Type

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Silicone

Others

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East & Africa

The medical segment is anticipated to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. UV-cured adhesives are gaining popularity in this field due to their compliance with Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) regulations, as they are devoid of any detrimental chemicals or solvents. Certain US states have banned the use of some VOCs due to their volatile properties, but UV-curable adhesives are exempt from such restrictions, making them increasingly prevalent and cost-effective in the production of medical devices.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

