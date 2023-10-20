UV Curable Coatings are Key to Sustainable Production, New BCC Research Report Shows

News provided by

BCC Research LLC

20 Oct, 2023, 10:01 ET

VOC regulations spur manufacturers to switch to UV curable, which could lead to drastically more sustainable production in numerous industries.

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulation and sustainability initiatives have forced manufacturers of solvent-based paint and coatings to drastically change their disposal methods. That's why UV curable coatings are a very desirable alternative. Innovations in UV curable paint can pave the way for sustainability outside of production, such as in the graphic arts, varnishes, and packaging industries.

The market size for UV curable coatings is projected to grow by a whopping $13.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is due to an increase in demand for waterborne UV coating systems, UV curable in construction, and for UV cured resin used in printing.

The biggest players in UV curable coatings are global companies, such as BASF SE, AkzoNobel, and PPG Industries. Companies to watch include these global producers, as well as Asian Pacific companies like Eternal Materials Co. and DIC Corporation. These major corporations also have their hands in a number of other industries such as ink production and vehicle manufacturing, which could contribute to their success with UV curable.

Readers of BCC Research's report, UV Curable Coatings: Global Marketwill gain insight into:

  • The applications of UV curable in areas including, but not limited to, electric car production, radiation damage prevention, coil coatings, and wood coatings based on nanotechnology.
  • Financial findings about UV curable coatings such as their effect on the economics of emerging technology and how their aid in achieving sustainability objectives will result in cost savings.
  • Market insights and segmentation involving UV curable coatings, including projected growth, market share, and how coatings composed of oligomers, monomers, and photoinitiators are segmented.
  • How UV curable coatings are more eco-friendly. The 100% solid basis leaves no evaporation or losses. The report also illustrates how this will lead to a decrease in solvent-based applications.

Professionals who are in manufacturing, foundries, and research, and academic institutions will benefit most from BCC Research's report. Investors should also consider reading the report because of the growth and profitability of UV curable coatings as an industry.

Download Report Overview

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].   

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us
Corporate HQ:
BCC Research LLC
49 Walnut Park, Building 2
Wellesley, MA 02481, USA
[email protected],
+1 781-489-7301

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit www.bccresearch.com/media to request access to our library of market research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

Also from this source

Green Hydrogen Poised to Disrupt Global Energy Markets, BCC Research Analysts Forecast

Green Hydrogen Poised to Disrupt Global Energy Markets, BCC Research Analysts Forecast

Imagine a world where green hydrogen supplies 12% of the energy supply. IRENA has predicted that it can happen by 2050. But how? Producing green...
COVID Taught the Public About RNAi Drug Delivery, now the Market is Booming

COVID Taught the Public About RNAi Drug Delivery, now the Market is Booming

Clinical trials utilizing RNAi drug delivery have surged, and BCC Research's new report "RNAi Drug Delivery: Technologies and Global Markets"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.