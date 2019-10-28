UV Curable Resins Market to Reach a Market Size of $8.3 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global UV Curable Resins Market, published by KBV research, The Global UV Curable Resins Market size is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for the UV curable resins market are the industrial sector and eco-friendly products. The growing significance of safe, odor-free, viable and green materials by numerous public regulators around the world has led to an increase in UV curable resin demand.

Coating (wood, paper, plastics, and metal), graphic art (printing inks, plates, and overprint varnishes), industrial (packaging, optoelectronics, and adhesives), and automotive are the major applications of UV curable resins. The Coating market has garnered the major share in the Global UV Curable Resin Market by Application in 2018, and would continue its dominance by 2025; with a significant growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period. The Adhesive and Sealants market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2019 - 2025). The Packaging segment is one of the lucrative markets for UV Curable Resins and grows at a CAGR of 9.97% during the forecast period.

The Acrylated Epoxies market generated the maximum revenue under Global UV Curable Resin Market by Resin Type in 2018. It is expected to at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The Acrylated Urethanes market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2019 - 2025). The Acrylated Silicones market is one of the top growing segments within the Resin Type and shows the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market continues its dominance in the Global UV Curable Resin Market by Region during the forecast period. The North America market would grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dymax Corporation, DIC Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.), IGM Resins B.V., Allnex Belgium SA/NV and Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Global UV Curable Resins Market Segmentation

By Application

Coating

Adhesive and Sealants

Printing

Packaging and

Other Applications

By Resin Type

Acrylated Epoxies

Acrylated Urethanes

Acrylated Polyesters

Acrylated Silicones and

Other Resin Types

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dymax Corporation

DIC Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

IGM Resins B.V.

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

