UV Cured Printing Inks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast - 2017 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UV Cured Printing Inks Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for UV cured printing inks at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global UV cured printing inks market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for UV cured printing inks during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the UV cured printing inks market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global UV cured printing inks market.Porter's Five Forces model for the UV cured printing inks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global UV cured printing inks market by segmenting it in terms of curing type, ink type, application and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for UV cured printing inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global UV cured printing inks market. Key players in the UV cured printing inks market include DIC Corporation, Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., T&K TOKA CO., LTD., Flint Group, INX International Ink Co. (Subsidiary of Sakata INX), FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, ACTEGA GmbH, SICPA HOLDING SA, Wikoff Color Corporation, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nazdar, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co., Ltd., and HuberGroup. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The market for UV cured printing inks is primarily driven by less VOC emissions in UV cured printing and continued expansion in the packaging industry.Recently, the popularity of UV cured printing inks in the printing industry has increased significantly.



This is primarily because UV systems emit virtually no hazardous air pollutants and only very small amounts of volatile organic compounds.They require no additional air pollution control equipment and are considered environmentally friendly.



This offers high expansion opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, availability of substitutes such as water-based inks, EB, etc. is anticipated to hinder the expansion of the UV cured printing inks market. Much progress has been made in the last few years for the application of EB curing in sheet-fed processes and also broadening the ink technology so that it can be used effectively on flexo and gravure presses. As such, a shift in trend, however slight, has been observed toward the application of EB cured printing inks from UV cure printing inks, especially in the North American market. The changing preference toward EB cured printing inks is anticipated to hamper the expansion of the UV cured printing inks market, unless alternative UV curing technologies are developed that help overcome the drawbacks of UV curing.



The report provides the estimated market size of UV cured printing inks for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of UV cured printing inks has been provided in terms of revenue and volume.



Market numbers have been estimated based on key application and regional segments of UV cured printing inks market. Market size and forecast for each major application have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



Key Takeaways of the Study



The report provides an extensive analysis of UV cured printing inks market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify the market opportunities and industry development

The report provides consumption of UV cured printing inks by region and the list of manufacturers with manufacturing facilities

The report also provides the key industry developments of various manufacturing companies of the UV cured printing inks market

The report identifies key factors responsible to build the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the UV cured printing inks market at a global, regional, and country level

The report provides comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario, and price trends are subsequently expected to impact the market outlook and forecast of global UV cured printing inks market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides insights on market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters' Five Forces and SWOT analyses highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit oriented business decisions and analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market



The global UV cured printing inks market can be segmented as follows:



Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, by Type

Arc Curing

LED Curing



Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, by Ink Type

Free Radical

Cationic



Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, by Application

Flexographic

Gravure Printing

Offset Printing

Digital Printing

Screen Printing



Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, by End-user Industry

Publication & Commercial Printing

Packaging

Others



Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



