UV Curing System Market Worth 5.45 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "UV Curing System Market by Technology (Mercury Lamp, and UV LED), Type (Spot Cure, Flood Cure, and Focused Beam), Pressure (High, Medium, and Low), Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market was valued at USD 3.28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.66% between 2018 and 2023. The UV curing system market has huge potential in end-user industries such as medical, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, and industrial and machinery. Major factors driving the UV curing system market are environmental awareness and stringent regulation; and quick curing and better performance compared to traditional curing systems.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 75 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "UV Curing System Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-curing-system-market-201220731.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Mercury lamp held largest share of UV curing system market in 2017

Mercury-based UV lamps have been extensively adopted for industrial and printing applications, owing to the technology advancement and reduction in manufacturing time compared to traditional curing method. Furthermore, increasing government efforts, especially in the US and European countries, to implement environment-friendly curing technologies are encouraging industries to adopt UV curing systems.

UV curing system market for bonding and assembling application held the largest share of the UV curing system market in 2017

UV curing systems in bonding and assembling application is used to bond or stick materials such as glass, plastic, and metals in industries such as semiconductor and consumer electronics. The demand for UV curing systems for bonding and assembling is increasing because of its fast, flexible, and environment-friendly curing method. The growing demand for semiconductor devices and the increasing sales of mobile and consumer electronic devices are expected to fuel the demand for UV curing systems in bonding and assembling application.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=201220731

Medical industry held larger share in the UV curing system market between 2018 and 2023

Medical device manufacturers across the globe are using UV curing technologies in their manufacturing process owing to its benefits such as reduction in friction between medical electronic devices, uniform adhesion and surface coverage, and coating homogeneity. These characteristics make UV curing system an ideal solution for the medical industry.

Currently, North America leads the UV curing system market in terms of market share

North America is the largest market for UV curing technologies owing to the presence of key UV curing system manufacturers such as Dymax, Phoeseon, and Baldwin Technology. Stringent regulatory framework by agencies such as Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) is playing a key role in the monitoring and commercialization of UV curing technology.

The UV curing ecosystem comprises companies such as Dymax (US), Nordson (US), Baldwin Technology (US), Heraeus (Germany), Phoseon (US), Honle (Germany), Panasonic Corporation of North America (US), Delo (Germany), IST METZ (US), and American Ultraviolet (US). This report also covers the following prominent players: Omron (Japan), Excelitas (US), Uvitron (US), Atlantic Zeiser (Germany), Benford UV (Shire county), GEW (EC) (England), Hanovia (UK), Miltec UV (US), Thorlabs (US), and Hoya (Japan).

Know more about the UV Curing System Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-curing-system-market-201220731.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets