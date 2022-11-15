UV Disinfection Lighting Company PURO Unveils HVAC Disinfection Technology, Announces Innovative Partnership with Mountain Metro Transit

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PURO® UV Disinfection Lighting announced today the successful installation of its latest disinfection solution, Fighter Flex System, at Mountain Metro Transit in Colorado Springs, CO. The system will keep building occupants safe from pathogens circulating through the HVAC system, as well as improve overall air quality.

"At Mountain Metro Transit, our goal has always been to offer clean, safe, and economical public transportation services to people in the Pikes Peak region," said Chris Kaplan, Facilities Program Coordinator. "In partnering with PURO Lighting, we are providing a higher level of air quality to our facilities and ensuring clean air for the people who gather here. The system was easy to install and low maintenance with no filters to change, saving us energy and maintenance costs long into the future."

PURO's UV-C Fighter Flex System represents a revolutionary approach to disinfecting the air and coils found in air handling and HVAC systems. Using a patent-pending flexible cable system, PURO's Fighter Flex offers a cost-effective, easy to install, easy to customize way to inhibit the creation of biofilm, increase indoor air quality, and improve occupant wellness. Because of its unique cable system and simple design, it reduces install time by as much as 40 percent.

"We created the Fighter Flex System to be a major improvement on typical germicidal UV systems installed in air handling units," said Brian Stern, CEO of PURO Lighting. "For hospitals, schools, senior living facilities, offices, and more, the Fighter Flex is a new approach to keeping people safe from viruses, bacteria, fungus and mold coming through air handling units."

In addition to improving overall air quality, PURO's Fighter Flex System reduces biohazard risks, increases filter lifespan, and decreases the mold and fungus found on HVAC coils. When designed properly, UV-C systems in air handling systems have been shown to reduce energy usage by up to 15 percent. The system is easy to install, highly customizable to fit into any space, and connects seamlessly to various building automation systems as well as PURONet, PURO's proprietary, cloud-based reporting software.

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO® Lighting promotes health and safety by bringing proven and powerful UV light disinfection devices to all indoor spaces where people gather including hospitals, schools and universities, medical and manufacturing facilities, transportation, office buildings, and much more, all without the use of chemicals. From HVAC systems to in room and upper air disinfection, PURO Lighting products offer a wide variety of UV technologies to provide continuous disinfection of air in occupied spaces and can rapidly disinfect any indoor area inactivating up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi and more including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus. Our proprietary software, PURONet UV Disinfection Control System, allows for real time data collection and reporting to help create a safer environment in all spaces. For more information, visit www.purolighting.com.

