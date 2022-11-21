UV Filter Active Ingredient Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in UV filter active ingredient in the global personal care market to 2027 by application (skin care, hair care, and makeup), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the UV filter active ingredient in the global personal care market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, and make up applications. The UV filter in the global personal care market is expected to reach $671.2 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are climate change, ozone layer depletion, strong demand for anti-aging products, and increasing awareness of consumers about the potentially harmful effects of UV rays.



Emerging Trends in UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include development of methodology to evaluate the environmental impact of UV filters and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing of UV filter products.



UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market by application, source, and region as follows:



UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Application [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Skin Care

â€¢ Hair Care

â€¢ Makeup



UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Source [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Natural

â€¢ Synthetic



UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Region [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

â€¢ Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

â€¢ Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Adeka

â€¢ Ashland

â€¢ BASF

â€¢ Clariant

â€¢ Croda

â€¢ DOW

UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period high disposable income and rising awareness on skin diseases, including skin cancer.

â€¢ Natural UV filter active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.

â€¢ Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to harsh climate conditions, high disposable income, and expenditure on personal care products, and better consumer education on the importance of sun protection.

Features of UV Filter Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: UV filter active ingredient in the global personal care market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application and source.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: UV filter active ingredient in the global personal care market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the UV filter active ingredient in the global personal care market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the UV filter active ingredient in the global personal care market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market size?

Answer: The global UV Filter active ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $671.2 million by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: The UV Filter active ingredient market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are climate change, ozone layer depletion, strong demand for anti-aging products, and increasing awareness of consumers about the potentially harmful effects of UV rays.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: Skin care and hair care are the major end use industries for facial cleanser.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include development of methodology to evaluate the environmental impact of UV filters and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing of UV filter products.

Q6. Who are the key UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market companies?



Answer: Some of the key UV filter active ingredient companies are as follows:

â€¢ Adeka

â€¢ Ashland

â€¢ BASF

â€¢ Clariant

â€¢ Croda

â€¢ DOW

Q7. Which UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market product segment will be the fastest growing in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that natural UV Filter active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.

Q8. In UV Filter active ingredient in the global personal care market market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the UV filter active ingredient in the global personal care market by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



