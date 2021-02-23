RENTON, Wash., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is flooded with UVC-based sanitizing devices due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these devices don't have the proper safeguards to protect the user against UVC exposure, and most can't be used with an occupant present. This really defeats the purpose of protecting the occupants against airborne viruses. Aleddra's Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is ultra-violet (UV) free and provides effective and continuous air-sanitization when occupants are in the room.

UV-Free Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp for Effective Protection Against Airborne Viruses During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

Aleddra's award-winning Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp uses an air-filter coated with ViraPure®, a high-density photocatalyst material which is activated by the LED light source in the lamp. When the airborne pathogens are trapped on the air filter, the activated ViraPure kills the trapped pathogens. An independent third-party microbiology laboratory tested the Aleddra Desktop Lamp against the H1N1 influenza A virus. The aerosol test was conducted in a 1000 cubic feet chamber. The RESULTS show a remarkable 99.5% deactivation rate of the H1N1 influenza A virus in the test chamber after only 60 minutes. The US-based MICROBAC Lab conducted a surface test of the ViraPure material and found that after only 20 minutes the ViraPure material had an effective kill rate of the SARS-CoV coronavirus at 99.95%.

Aleddra Desktop Lamp has these additional features:

Bi-level dimming

Dual-speed fan

Color tuning ( 2700K , 3900K , and 5000K )

, , and ) Two USB ports for charging portable electronic devices

PLUS, it is affordable.

For everyone who is either working from home or in an office setting the Aleddra Air-Sanitizing Desktop Lamp is one of the most cost-effective and safest way to effectively sanitize the air in your workplace against many airborne pathogens. Its 1000 cubic feet coverage area is well suited for use in homes, classrooms, offices, nursing homes, medical/dental offices, retail spaces, and other locations where the public will be entering.

For product demonstration, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SON4KCtCV9w

For product information, visit: https://www.aleddra.com/air-sanitizing-circadian-desktop-light/

For distirbution sales, please contact Aleddra at [email protected] or 425-430-4555.

