UV Health Group Launches SafeAirUV™ System

Rigorously tested by the University of Missouri Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research (LIDR), the SafeAirUV™ System is proven to kill 99.9996% of aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 viruses, as well as other harmful pathogenic organisms responsible for bacterial and viral diseases. Whereas HEPA filters trap but do not kill larger airborne pathogen particles, the SafeAirUV™ System uses the most potent UV wavelength of 275nm to inactivate viral and bacterial DNA in particles of any size while exchanging the air in rooms multiple times per hour.

"A safe and successful return to public life is contingent upon long-term solutions backed by science that ensure virus-free air," said Paul Salzinger, executive vice president of UV Health Group. "The SafeAirUV™ System is designed to eliminate all airborne pathogens, ranging from SARS-CoV-2 to Influenza and even the common cold. Only the room air passing through the SafeAirUV chamber is ever exposed to the UV-C LEDs, meaning it is completely safe for people to be in the room while the SafeAirUV System is on and air is circulating. This a critical step in resuming business, school, hospitality and group living operations in public settings."

Public health and trust hang in the balance as organizations face intense scrutiny over the demand for proactive air safety measures. According to a recent survey by Honeywell International, 68% of workers do not feel safe working in their employer's buildings. The survey also found that one in 4 remote workers would look for a new job rather than return to a site that didn't implement necessary safety measures. The lack of confidence in a safe return to normal operations puts the onus on commercial building management to provide science-based air safety assurances.

"The rise of epidemic infectious diseases and pathogens over the past decade culminated in COVID-19," said Dr. Paul Anderson, assistant research professor in veterinary pathobiology and associate director for LIDR. "If anything, we learned that we can't afford to be reactive to future health crises. The best defense against the inevitability of future pandemics is a proactive product guaranteed to eradicate all airborne pathogens. In our tests, the SafeAirUV System quickly inactivated the SARS-CoV-2 virus to below a detectible amount."

SafeAirUV™ System has been integrated into two product lines, Confidence™ LED Lighting and Assurance™ SafeAirUV fixtures. Confidence™ LED Lighting offers state-of-the-art LED downlighting with virus-killing capabilities and can be installed in drop ceilings in minutes. The Assurance™ SafeAirUV fixtures provide the same virus-killing capabilities and can be mounted or hung from the ceiling. The products are available to enterprise customers and through an expanding dealer network. Dealer inquiries are welcome.

About UV Health Group

UV Health Group is a Portland, Oregon-based designer and manufacturer of antimicrobial, energy-efficient UV-C LED products. Rigorously tested by the University of Missouri Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research, the SafeAirUV™ System is proven to inactivate 99.9996% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the air as well as other harmful pathogenic organisms responsible for bacterial, viral and parasitic diseases. Led by a team of scientific, engineering and lighting experts, UV Health Group offers the SafeAirUV™ System lines of products for commercial operations throughout the United States and Canada. SafeAirUV™ System is available in two product lines, Confidence™ LED Lighting and Assurance SafeAirUV™ fixtures. Learn more at uvhealthgroup.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Brotherton

[email protected]

SOURCE UV Health Group

Related Links

https://uvhealthgroup.com/

