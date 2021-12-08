UV Lamp Market to Grow by USD 2.16 billion| Alpha-Cure Ltd. and American Air and Water Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The UV lamp market is expected to grow by USD 2.16 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.39%.

UV Lamp Market: Major Growth Drivers

The UV lamp market is expected to be driven by factors such as the low cost of ownership of UV LEDs. These LEDs eliminate the need for a secondary lens. Their compact size, low heat dissipation, zero warm-up time, low energy consumption, enhanced durability, and low maintenance costs lead to cost savings of up to 50% for end-users. This reduces the total cost of ownership.

UV Lamp Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alpha-Cure Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of UV lamps such as AM5234X, TH3020 among others.

American Air and Water Inc. - The company offers range of UV lamps to disinfect air, surfaces, water or other liquids.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. - The company offers range of UV lamps such as germicidal UV lamps for residential, commercial and industrial Germicidal UV-C Applications.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers a wide range of UV lamps for UV system for waste water treatment through its subsidiary Trojan Technologies.

Heraeus Holding GmbH - The company offers a wide range of UV lamps such as Amba UV curing lamps, UV medium pressure lamp among others.

Reasons to Buy UV Lamp Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will UV lamp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the UV lamp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the UV lamp market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UV lamp market vendors

UV Lamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.60 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alpha-Cure Ltd., American Air and Water Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, OSRAM GmbH, Signify NV, UV-technik international ltd, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

