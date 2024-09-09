UV Lamp Market to Grow by USD 5.36 Billion (2024-2028) Driven by Affordable UV LEDs, AI's Impact on Market Dynamics - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global uv lamp market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.36 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.71% during the forecast period. Low cost of ownership of UV LEDs is driving market growth, with a trend towards shift from mercury-based UV lamps to UV LEDs. However, health hazards associated with UV lamps poses a challenge. Key market players include AlphaCure Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Broadcom Inc., Danaher Corp., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr. Honle AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH and Co. KG, Lumileds Holding BV, Luminus Inc., MaestroGen Inc., Nichia Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SemiLEDs Corp., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Ushio America Inc., Vilber Lourmat est une SAS, Xylem Inc., and Zchem Specialities Pvt. Ltd..

Global UV lamp market 2024-2028

UV Lamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.71% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5364.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AlphaCure Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Broadcom Inc., Danaher Corp., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr. Honle AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH and Co. KG, Lumileds Holding BV, Luminus Inc., MaestroGen Inc., Nichia Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nordson Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SemiLEDs Corp., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Ushio America Inc., Vilber Lourmat est une SAS, Xylem Inc., and Zchem Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The ban on mercury-based UV lamps due to environmental concerns has led to a shift in the UV lamp market towards UV LEDs. Unlike mercury-based UV lamps, UV LEDs are a non-hazardous source of UV radiation, free of ozone and mercury. They offer energy-saving features and sustainability benefits, making them a preferred choice for customers. Environmental regulations worldwide are driving the adoption of UV LEDs, which provide improved flux density and stability, leading to significant environmental benefits. Energy-efficiency programs, such as ENERGY STAR certification, DesignLights Consortium, and Lighting Design Lab certification, promote the use of LED technology, including UV LEDs, to save energy and reduce carbon footprint. This trend is expected to continue, fueling the growth of the UV LED market during the forecast period.

The UV Lamps Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in longevity, safety, and efficiency. UV technology is increasingly being used in residential settings for air and water treatment, particularly in addressing waterborne infections and improving air quality. Mercury lamps remain popular for their effectiveness in UV-C disinfection, but energy consumption is a concern. Remote monitoring and automation are key trends, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of UV systems. In water treatment facilities, UV technology is used to disinfect water and wastewater, reducing energy consumption and addressing water scarcity. In air treatment, UV lamps are used in business air purifiers to improve indoor air quality. In the printing industry, UV curing offers speed and efficiency, reducing drying time and increasing productivity. The market is driven by growing population and urbanization, with applications ranging from domestic water filters to industrial UV mercury lamps for surface disinfection.

Market Challenges

UV lamps are used for various applications, including UV curing, medical light therapy, and water sterilization. These lamps emit invisible UV radiations during operation, which can pose health risks such as skin cancer, accelerated skin aging, and temporary or permanent vision loss. Workers in manufacturing facilities must use safety equipment to mitigate these hazards. Strict regulations have been imposed to ensure safety, which may hinder market growth. Mercury-based UV lamps, which contribute to health concerns due to mercury emissions, are being phased out due to international bans. This will significantly reduce the market size for mercury-based UV lamps, potentially hindering the overall UV lamp market growth.

The UV Lamps Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for UV (ultraviolet) solutions in various industries. UV light, which includes UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C, is essential for disinfection and sterilization processes. Factors driving market growth include the growing population, urbanization, and water scarcity. UV lamps are used in water treatment for oxidation and chlorination, as well as in air treatment and surface disinfection. UV mercury lamps and UV LEDs are popular choices for these applications. Social infrastructure investment and enhanced safety measures are also boosting demand. Regulatory policies and emerging regions present challenges, but proper infrastructure and municipalities are addressing these issues. The hospitality sector, healthcare sector, chemical industry, and industrial operations are major consumers of UV-based technologies for sterilization and disinfection against infectious diseases and HAIs. UV LED solutions, amalgam lamps, and UV bulbs are key product offerings. UV radiation in the visible light spectrum and wavelengths play a crucial role in phototherapy and industrial processes. UV-C LEDs are gaining popularity for their energy efficiency and long lifespan.

Segment Overview

This uv lamp market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Mercury-based UV lamps

1.2 UV LEDs Application 2.1 UV Curing

2.2 Water and air purification

2.3 Tanning

2.4 Analytical instruments

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mercury-based UV lamps- The UV lamp market is witnessing a shift from mercury-based UV lamps to UV LEDs, particularly in applications such as water treatment and medical and industrial equipment. Mercury-based UV lamps, while traditional, pose hazards due to the use of mercury. This has led manufacturers in the water purification industry to prefer UV LEDs, which offer longer working hours and increased efficiency. According to Technavio, the adoption of mercury-based UV lamps is expected to decline significantly during the forecast period. The advantages of UV LEDs, including longer lifespan and energy efficiency, make them a more viable option for various industries. Consequently, the growing adoption of UV LEDs will significantly impact the UV lamp market, driving its growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The UV lamp market encompasses various applications of UV light, including UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C, in water treatment, air treatment, surface disinfection, and phototherapy. With increasing water scarcity, UV lamps play a crucial role in wastewater treatment, replacing traditional methods like chlorination and oxidation. In air treatment, UV lamps are used for sterilization and disinfection, reducing the spread of infectious diseases. UV mercury lamps and amalgam lamps are commonly used, but UV LED solutions are gaining popularity due to their energy efficiency and longer lifespan. Social infrastructure investment and regulatory policies drive the market growth. Industrial effluents are another significant application area for UV lamps, ensuring proper infrastructure and enhancing safety measures. UV LEDs are also used in UV adhesives for various industries, further expanding the market scope.

Market Research Overview

The UV Lamps Market refers to the global industry dedicated to producing and supplying UV (ultraviolet) lamps for various applications. UV light, encompassing UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C wavelengths, is essential for disinfection, sterilization, and oxidation processes. The market's growth is driven by factors such as the growing population, urbanization, and water scarcity. UV lamps find extensive use in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air treatment, surface disinfection, and UV adhesive applications. UV mercury lamps and UV LEDs are the primary types of UV lamps, with UV LED solutions gaining popularity due to their longevity, safety, and efficiency. Social infrastructure investment, enhanced safety measures, and regulatory policies also contribute to market growth. The hospitality sector, healthcare sector, chemical industry, and industrial operations increasingly adopt UV-based technologies for sterilization and disinfection against infectious diseases and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). UV-C LEDs offer advantages such as remote monitoring, energy efficiency, and compatibility with various applications, including residential settings, water treatment facilities, and UV curing in printing. UV technology is also used for air quality improvement, waterborne infections prevention, and business air purifiers. UV curing offers speed and efficiency in various industries, including printing, and the UV curing process is crucial for enhancing the speed of production and reducing energy consumption.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Mercury-based UV Lamps



UV LEDs

Application

UV Curing



Water And Air Purification



Tanning



Analytical Instruments



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

