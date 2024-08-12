UV LED Market to Reach $3.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 19.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global UV LED market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the surge in usage of environmentally safe LEDs, and government initiatives toward energy efficiency products.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "UV LED Market by Type (UV-A, UV-B and UV-C), Application (UV curing, Purification, Indoor gardening, Counterfeit detection and Others), Industry vertical (Healthcare and medical, Agriculture, Industrial, Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the uv led market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4958

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

137 – Tables

62 – Charts

250 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth

The prominent factors that drive the growth of the UV LED market include growth in utilization of UV curing system, rapid increase in the usage of environment safe LEDs, and government indicatives toward energy efficiency products. However, factors such as high installation cost and the investment required for the production are expected to hamper UV LED market growth. Furthermore, the increase in trend toward the development of advanced UV LEDs for newer applications and evolution of highly efficient UV LEDs are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.77 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.82 billion CAGR 19.34 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Surge in utilization of UV curing system

Rapid growth in usage of environment safe LEDs

Government initiatives toward energy efficiency products Opportunities Adoption of high efficiency UV LEDs

Advancements in UV Curing Technologies Restraint High costs associated with UV LED

Segment Highlights

By type the UV-A segment dominant the market in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period due to their broad range of applications, including UV curing in industrial processes, forensic analysis, counterfeit detection, and radiation therapy. These applications drive the demand for UV-A LEDs, making them the dominant segment in the market.

By application, the Disinfection/Purification segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the UV LED market share to the increasing demand for clean water and the rise in adoption of UV LEDs for disinfection purposes across various industries, particularly in water treatment and purification systems. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted this segment as there has been a heightened focus on hygiene and sanitation, driving the use of UV LEDs for disinfection to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria.

By industry vertical, the healthcare and medical segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the UV LED market share this dominance is driven by the extensive use of UV LEDs in medical applications, such as sterilization, disinfection, and medical equipment sanitization, particularly due to heightened hygiene concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for UV systems in healthcare is significant as they are used in dialysis machines, catheters, hearing aids, and other critical medical devices.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4958

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the UV LED market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in the UV LED market in 2023 due to strong industrial base, particularly in nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which are key centers for electronics and automotive manufacturing. In addition, the widespread adoption of UV LED technology for applications such as sterilization, disinfection, and water purification, driven by growing awareness of hygiene and environmental sustainability, significantly boosts market growth. The region's substantial investments in technological advancements and infrastructure, along with supportive government policies promoting eco-friendly solutions, further reinforce the dominant position of Asia-Pacific in the UV LED market.

Key Players:

Nordson Corporation

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Lumileds Holding B.V

Nichia Corporation

OSRAM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Semileds Corporation

Crystal IS

Sensor Electronic Technology

Phoseon Technology

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global UV LED market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In October 2021, LG Innotek announced the development of a new sterilization module that uses deep ultraviolet-C (UVC) LED technology. The module is able to reportedly eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and viruses in just five minutes, making it ideal for use in various applications such as air purifiers, water purifiers, and medical devices.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4958

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, UV LED market analysis, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the UV led market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing UV LED market opportunities, UV LED sector analysis.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the uv led market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global UV LED market trends, UV LED Market Share by Companies, UV LED Market Insights UV LED Company List, UV LED for US Market, UV LED Market Size by Country, UV LED Market Data, key players, uv led strip market, uv light bulb, segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/uv-led-market

UV LED Market Key Segments:

By Type

UV-A

UV-B

UV-C

By Application

UV curing

Purification

Indoor gardening

Counterfeit detection

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia , Rest of Middle East And Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market is Projected to Reach $172.95 Billion by 2030

Outdoor LED Display Market is Projected to Reach $14,522.40 Million by 2030

Mini LED Display Market is Expected to Reach $1.90 Billion by 2027

Industrial LED Market is Projected to Reach $20.16 Billion by 2026

Emergency Lighting Market is Projected to Reach $10.73 Billion by 2030

Human Centric Lighting Market size is Expected to Reach $14.95 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research