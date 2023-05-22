UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) Coatings Market size to grow by USD 195.77 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for tool coating - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market is set to grow by USD 195.77 mnillio from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for tool coating. The increasing demand for more durable tools, resistance to wear and tear, and better performance characteristics are driving the demand for UV PVD coatings -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UV PVD Coatings Market 2023-2027

The report on the UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) Coatings Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Increasing demand for tool coating

Growing use of solar products

Growing automotive industry

Market Trend

Growing interest in environment-friendly coating processes

Increasing production of semiconductor manufacturing

Rising strategic collaboration and investment

Market Challenges

High maintenance cost of PVD machines

Fluctuating raw material prices

Availability of substitutes

UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) Coatings Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market is segmented by application (automotive, appliances and hardware, packaging materials, and others), type (UV basecoat, UV topcoat, and UV midcoat), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The UV physical vapor deposition coatings market share growth of the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The automotive segment was valued at USD 322.12 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The demand for UV PVD coatings in the automotive industry is driven by the increasing production of cars and the growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles.

By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global UV physical vapor deposition coatings market during the forecast period. The growth of the PVD equipment market in APAC is driven by factors such as the growing demand for electronic devices, expansion of the automotive industry, increase in investment in the aerospace industry, and growing demand for medical devices.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors- View Sample Report

The UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market covers the following areas:

UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) Coatings Market Sizing

UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) Coatings Market Forecast

UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) Coatings Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alta Creation LLP

BERLAC GROUP

Cross PVD

FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD.

HEF

IHI Corp.

KOLZER SRL

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Vergason Technology Inc.

voestalpine AG

Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd.

altacreation.com- The company offers UV PVD coating services for hardware and fittings, furniture, sheets, kitchenware and bar accessories.

berlacgroup.com- The company offers UV PVD coating such as Berlac UV clear coat systems for metallised surfaces.

crosspvd.com- The company offers UV PVD coatings for alloy wheels.

UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 195.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alta Creation LLP, BERLAC GROUP, Cross PVD,

FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD., HEF, IHI Corp., KOLZER

SRL, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Vergason Technology

Inc., voestalpine AG, and Zhejiang UVCHEM Special

Coatings Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis

for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

