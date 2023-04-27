UV PVD coatings market size to grow by USD 195.77 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for tool coating - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global UV PVD coatings market size is estimated to increase by USD 195.77 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for tool coating. UV PVD coatings offer several benefits to tools such as improved hardness, increased wear resistance, enhanced adhesion, and improved corrosion resistance. This has increased the demand for UV PVD coatings in various applications. In the automotive industry, UV PVD coatings are used to improve the durability and performance of engine components, gears, bearings, and other components. In the aerospace industry, UV PVD coatings are used to improve the performance of aircraft components, such as turbine blades, compressor blades, and landing gear. Thus, the increasing demand for coated tools in various industries will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Technavio's report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UV PVD Coatings Market 2023-2027

Global UV PVD Coatings Market – Vendor Analysis

The global UV PVD coatings market is concentrated. The market is highly competitive, with vendors offering a wide range of products for various applications. The competition in the market is driven by factors such as product quality, price, and after-sales service. Vendors are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay ahead of the competition. In addition to established vendors, the market also sees the entry of new vendors, particularly in developing countries, offering lower-priced equipment. This has led to increased competition and price pressures in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alta Creation LLP - The company offers UV PVD coating services for hardware and fittings, furniture, sheets, kitchenware, and bar accessories.

- The company offers UV PVD coating services for hardware and fittings, furniture, sheets, kitchenware, and bar accessories. BERLAC GROUP - The company offers UV PVD coating such as Berlac UV clear coat systems for metalized surfaces.

- The company offers UV PVD coating such as Berlac UV clear coat systems for metalized surfaces. FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD. - The company offers UV PVD coatings for the automotive industry through its subsidiary Fujichem Sonneborn Ltd.

- The company offers UV PVD coatings for the automotive industry through its subsidiary Fujichem Sonneborn Ltd. HEF - The company offers UV PVD coatings such as Certess carbon-tribological coatings and diamond-like carbon coating.

- The company offers UV PVD coatings such as Certess carbon-tribological coatings and diamond-like carbon coating. Cross PVD

IHI Corp.

KOLZER SRL

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

voestalpine AG

Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Global UV PVD Coatings Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (automotive, appliances and hardware, packaging materials, and others), type (UV basecoat, UV topcoat, and UV midcoat), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant over the forecast period. UV PVD coatings are widely used in the automotive industry in various parts of cars, including wheels, bumpers, interior trim, and exterior body parts. They provide a glossy and scratch-resistant finish and improve corrosion and wear resistance. The demand for UV PVD coatings is expected to increase in the automotive industry, with the increasing production of cars and the growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global UV PVD coatings market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for UV PVD coatings from various industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical. In addition, factors such as growing demand for electronic devices, expansion of the automotive industry, increase in investment in the aerospace industry, and growing demand for medical devices are propelling the growth of the UV PVD market in APAC.

Global UV PVD Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growing interest in environmentally friendly coating processes is identified as the key trend in the market. UV PVD coatings are environmentally friendly compared to other coating procedures, such as electroplating or painting. UV PVD coatings produce no hazardous waste, and there is very little possibility of dangerous materials entering the environment. Moreover, UV PVD coatings last longer than other coating types, thereby lowering the danger of solid waste production. Such environmental benefits associated with the use of UV PVD coatings are increasing their adoption among end-users, which is driving market growth.

Major challenges –

The high maintenance cost of PVD machines is a major challenge hindering market growth. The installation of PVD machines requires significant investments. These machines are expensive to purchase and maintain. They also require skilled technicians to operate and service them. In addition, the increasing cost of raw materials used in the PVD process further increases the overall operating cost of vendors. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this UV PVD coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the UV PVD coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the UV PVD coatings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the UV PVD coatings market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of UV PVD coatings market vendors

Related Reports:

The paints and coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 28.41 billion. The market is segmented by technology (water-based, solvent-based, and others), application (industrial and architectural), resin type (acrylic resins, epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The medical coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,859.3 million. The market is segmented by application (medical equipment, medical implants, and others), material (polymers and metals), type (passive and active), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

UV PVD Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 195.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alta Creation LLP, BERLAC GROUP, Cross PVD, FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD., HEF, IHI Corp., KOLZER SRL, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Vergason Technology Inc., voestalpine AG, and Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global UV PVD coatings market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global UV PVD coatings market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Appliances and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Appliances and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Appliances and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Appliances and hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Appliances and hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Packaging materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Packaging materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Packaging materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Packaging materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Packaging materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 UV basecoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on UV basecoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on UV basecoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on UV basecoat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on UV basecoat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 UV topcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on UV topcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on UV topcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on UV topcoat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UV topcoat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 UV midcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on UV midcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UV midcoat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on UV midcoat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UV midcoat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alta Creation LLP

Exhibit 123: Alta Creation LLP - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alta Creation LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Alta Creation LLP - Key offerings

12.4 BERLAC GROUP

Exhibit 126: BERLAC GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 127: BERLAC GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: BERLAC GROUP - Key offerings

12.5 Cross PVD

Exhibit 129: Cross PVD - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cross PVD - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cross PVD - Key offerings

12.6 FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD.

Exhibit 132: FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 133: FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD. - Key offerings

12.7 HEF

Exhibit 135: HEF - Overview



Exhibit 136: HEF - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: HEF - Key offerings

12.8 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 138: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: IHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 KOLZER SRL

Exhibit 143: KOLZER SRL - Overview



Exhibit 144: KOLZER SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: KOLZER SRL - Key offerings

12.10 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Exhibit 146: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Segment focus

12.11 Vergason Technology Inc.

Exhibit 150: Vergason Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Vergason Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Vergason Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 voestalpine AG

Exhibit 153: voestalpine AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: voestalpine AG - Business segments



Exhibit 155: voestalpine AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: voestalpine AG - Segment focus

12.13 Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

