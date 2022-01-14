UV Stabilizers Market worth $1.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% from USD 1.3 billion in 2021.

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122183376



Browse in-depth TOC on "UV Stabilizers Market"

332 - Tables

41 - Figures

252 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-stabilizer-market-122183376.html

The global UV Stabilizers Market is driven by the rising demand for advanced, scratch-resistant, UV-resistant, non-deteriorating, and long-term stable chemical compounds in the emerging markets of plastics, polymers, and wood components. UV stabilizers are available in different types, such as HALS, UV absorbers, and quenchers. HALS is the most common type of UV stabilizer. The increasing demand for UV stabilizers in APAC, growing demand for wood coatings in North America, and continuous product development and expansion activities undertaken by companies are the key factors for the growth of the global UV Stabilizers Market.

HALS is the largest type segment of the UV Stabilizers Market. Packaging is the largest application segment of the UV Stabilizers Market. Asia Pacific was the largest market for UV stabilizers in 2020, in terms of value.

"HALS is projected to be the fastest-growing type for UV Stabilizers Market between 2021 and 2026"

HALS does not absorb UV light; instead, it has an anti-degradation mechanism due to its catalytic nature. It is, therefore, mainly used to protect polymers from degradation under UV light exposure while providing higher durability and long shelf life compared to other stabilizers. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from applications, such as polyolefin films and thin and thick sections of polymers, including injection molding, extrusion, and blow molding. The non-degradability, long-term UV protection, durability, and high performance of HALS govern the market growth.

"Packaging segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application for UV Stabilizers Market between 2021 and 2026."

Packaging includes sub-applications, such as beverage packaging, food packaging, consumer goods, and industrial packaging products. The increasing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles have increased the use of plastics as packaging products, such as bottles, caps & closures, transport crates, containers & drums, and films. The growing demand for HALS and UV absorbers in PET bottles, food & beverage containers, and pharmaceutical packaging to protect packaging materials and their content from degradation has fueled the UV Stabilizers Market in the packaging segment

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122183376

"APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the UV Stabilizers Market during the forecast period"

The growth in demand for non-toxic, UV-resistant, thermally stable, and environment-friendly UV stabilizer materials in the emerging economies, from the building & construction, automotive, food & beverage, packaging, and plastics industries, is the major driver of this market. The UV Stabilizers Market in APAC is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. In APAC, China is the largest market for UV stabilizers, in terms of value, in 2020.

The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SONGWON Industrial Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), SuqianUnitechemGroup (China), Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp. (Taiwan), Addivant (US), Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc. (US), Mayzo, Inc. (US), and Lycus Ltd. (US). They have adopted strategies such as and new product launch, acquisition, and collaboration in order to gain an advantage over their competitors

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=122183376

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports& consulting

Related Reports:

Plastic Additives Market by Type (Plasticizers, Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers), Plastic Type (Commodity, Engineering, and High-Performance), Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods) and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plastic-additives-market-722.html

UV Absorbers Market by Type (Benzophenone, Benzotriazole, Triazine), Application (Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives, Personal Care), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-absorber-market-39452163.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/uv-stabilizer.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/uv-stabilizer-market.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets