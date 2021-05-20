UVA Darden Launches Application for Admission to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2024

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced today that the application for admission to the full-time MBA Class of 2024 is now live. The MBA program targets talented students from across the United States and the world, is delivered in beautiful and vibrant Charlottesville, Virginia, and benefits from programming in Darden's nearby location at UVA Darden DC Metro in the Washington, D.C., area.

The School announced key application deadline dates and confirmed its commitment to test flexibility — offering applicants the opportunity to submit a range of test scores or apply for a test waiver.

Test flexibility and a range of essay questions intend to give every student the opportunity to demonstrate their strengths, shape their narrative and craft the most complete and compelling application. The School is releasing the application earlier than in years past to give applicants additional time to prepare. Additionally, expansive scholarship offerings aim to both attract top students and make the School as accessible as possible to meritorious students.

Darden is planning to begin the 2021-22 academic year with normal operations and in-person instruction. Darden will soon release a set of Career Elective Guides, helping students navigate key paths through the Darden experience to desired careers. Darden continues to set high marks in a variety of career metrics, including the highest starting salaries among all public schools and No. 5 overall. Additionally, new data from Poets & Quants and Payscale ranks Darden No. 5 among all MBA programs for highest lifetime compensation.

"With the world's best faculty, record career outcomes and strong momentum across a variety of metrics, there has never been a better time to be an MBA student at the Darden School." said Dean Scott Beardsley. "I look forward to connecting with applicants in the coming months and discussing how Darden can help them reach their goals."

Full-Time MBA Admissions Deadlines and Application Process

The Darden admissions deadlines for the Class of 2024 are:



Early Action: 9 September 2021

Round 1: 6 October 2021

Round 2: 5 January 2022

Round 3: 6 April 2022

Darden will continue to offer a suite of ways to connect with the School and to learn more about the Darden experience throughout 2021 and 2022, including:

Webinars and showcases

Podcasts

Application workshops

Informal chats with current students

Applicants can review a list of current virtual events and also take a new virtual tour of Darden's Charlottesville Grounds, which is in the midst of a significant transformation through an upcoming refresh of the Darden classrooms and academic spaces, new innovation space, redesigned student dining facilities, and the addition of a new inn and conference center and an arboretum and botanical gardens.

Darden's application features a series of short essays related to the School's core values, including questions related to diversity and inclusion, leadership and collaboration. Applicants can choose their preferred essays and are also offered space to share more about their personal history.

Applicants who apply directly to Darden may signal their interest in being referred to The Consortium directly on the application. Applicants who wish to apply to Darden via The Consortium during Round 1 or Round 2 should use their deadlines of 15 October 2021 and 5 January 2022, respectively. In 2020, Darden welcomed a record number of Consortium students.

Darden maintains a consistent review process throughout the application rounds. Darden is also need-blind in its admissions process, meaning students are admitted based on merit. Darden then provides need-based scholarships for those who qualify for the AccessDarden program, along with opportunities for all students to apply for loans to cover the total cost of attendance.

SOURCE UVA’s Darden School of Business