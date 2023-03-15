UVC Leader Introduces Revolutionary New Robotic System to Provide Healthcare Facilities and Environmental Services (EVS) Teams with Powerful, Efficient and Smart Disinfection Solutions

The Tru-D iQ system is the company's biggest innovation in more than a decade

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru-D® SmartUVC, a PDI Healthcare environment of care solution, has launched the next generation of intelligent UVC disinfection products—its most advanced innovation in fifteen years. A pioneer in the UVC disinfection industry, the Tru-D technology was introduced to the healthcare industry in 2007 and continues to be a leader in the space. Utilization of UVC disinfection systems grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic and has become standard practice in healthcare.

Tru-D iQ Tower in action The Tru-D iQ system for enhanced disinfection of a wide range of space types

While hundreds of customers have chosen the Tru-D Classic device to implement robust UVC cleaning and disinfection programs, it was important for this next generation product portfolio to address healthcare facilities' needs for shorter cycle times with the same efficacy and the ability to implement UVC disinfection in smaller spaces such as bathrooms, physician/ER exam rooms and ambulance modules.

Meet Tru-D iQ: Smart just got smarter

The Tru-D iQ system of connected products adapts to the needs of a wide range of space types to administer a precise dose of UVC. Using Sensor360® technology, Tru-D products provide trusted disinfection of hard, nonporous surfaces with remarkable speed and proven efficacy. The proprietary Sensor360® technology measures the reflected UVC energy that bounces back to the robot, allowing the Tru-D devices to provide a measured, required dose of UVC needed for thorough room disinfection.

The iQ system has three components—Tru-D iQ Tower, Tru-D iQ Scout and Tru-D iQ Controller—that together make for one of the most intelligent systems available and provide a triple threat against unwanted microorganisms including Clostridioides difficile, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida auris.1

The iQ system lineup

Tower: Tower is the most powerful and intelligent device of the iQ system. It can be used by itself or together with its smaller counterpart, Scout.

Scout: Scout is a compact, maneuverable component of the iQ system that provides thorough UVC disinfection in small spaces such as bathrooms. It can be used in conjunction with Tower or by itself.

Controller: The Controller is the mobile command center for all iQ disinfection devices and connects to the Tru-D SmartHUB, an all-inclusive, web-based application that provides authorized users with the data, tools and resources needed to ensure each facility gets the most out of its enhanced disinfection program with the use of the Tru-D system.

"The demand for UVC disinfection equipment surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it became clear very quickly to health care facilities and environmental services teams that UVC disinfection is efficacious, safe and only adds minimal time to the cleaning process," said Chuck Dunn, President of Tru-D SmartUVC. "The iQ system takes smart disinfection to the next level and builds on the outstanding performance of the Tru-D Classic device with a product portfolio that improves cycle times, increases efficacy and enhances safety measures."

In addition, the iQ system provides one-of-a-kind features for operator ease of use and maximum UVC output including:

A nestled, smaller, second device that transports inside its larger counterpart. Tower's Dynamic Dosing which shifts UVC output dynamically between sensors to optimize cycle time. Tower utilizes Flux Acceleration to ensure bulb peak performance by preheating to optimal operating temperature and minimizing bulb startup time.

The science behind iQ

With improved cycle times, Dynamic Dosing capabilities, Flux Acceleration and an auto-deployed bulb array in a sleek, compact design, the iQ system continues the Tru-D SmartUVC tradition of and commitment to enhanced, thorough room disinfection. In lab testing, Tower has been shown to consistently provide effective disinfection outcomes—with notably faster cycle times than the Tru-D Classic device. Tower achieved a 3.21-4.31 log 10 reduction in direct line of sight and shadowed areas of a typical hospital room in as little as five minutes. In an average sized restroom, Scout achieved a 4.01-4.31 log 10 reduction in direct line of sight and shadowed areas in as little as eight minutes.1

"We are thrilled to bring the next generation of UVC disinfection innovation to market," said Keyne Monson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, PDI. "Having a good device is important, but we know customers benefit from an integrated, layered approach for cleaning and disinfection. Being able to leverage superior innovation with impactful training and education is why more than 75% of U.S. hospitals trust PDI for surface disinfection."2

What's next?

The full Tru-D iQ system will be available for a first-ever meet and greet at the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo 2023 taking place April 1-4, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Learn more at booth #2637.

Tru-D iQ will also take center stage at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) annual conference from June 26-28, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Visit booth #1029.

For more information, visit Tru-D.com/iq.

About Tru-D® SmartUVC

The Tru-D® portfolio of products is a collection of portable UVC disinfection devices that delivers one automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle. The three new iQ components—Tru-D iQ Tower, Tru-D iQ Scout and the Tru-D iQ Controller—provide quick and efficient UVC disinfection for a wide range of space types. The iQ system has been shown by independent lab testing to inactivate microorganisms in both direct and shadowed areas in as little as five minutes. For more information, visit Tru-D.com.

About PDI Healthcare

At PDI, we never forget who we are all working for. That's why we offer a broad range of evidence-based, market led Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of our passion to Be The Difference®, every day. For more information, visit www.pdihc.com.

