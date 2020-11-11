UVC Light and Disinfecting Fogging Procedures Provide Additional Protection to Workers Returning to the Office

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial cleaning company owner, and Hispanic community leader, Martha Llamas, has taken on the challenge of adding additional disinfecting methods to help office workers feel less anxious about returning to work in the wake of increasing numbers of people infected with the COVID-19 virus.

While many have had their fill of being locked down at home and are looking forward to life getting back to "normal," for some, there is an added level of stress accompanying the thought of going back to work in an office. Even with social distancing and additional precautionary measures being taken by employers, sharing common areas with co-workers, vendors, and the general public measurably increases the possibility of exposure to the virus and other pathogens.

It's a "catch-22," says Llamas, owner of M&R INC., a licensed, commercial cleaning company servicing the Phoenix metropolitan area. "At some point," she continues, "many people will be required to get back to the office. My team and I have spent a considerable amount of time doing the necessary research and completing the required training to provide additional services, including UVC light, fogging, and enhanced wipe-down procedures, which will add several layers of protection."

UVC light has been used by hospitals and many other facilities charged with disinfecting and sterilizing tools and common areas for many years. It's a frequency range of light that comes naturally from the Sun but is almost totally filtered out by the Earth's ozone layer. Because of that, most pathogens have not built up the resistance necessary to defend themselves from the effects of the light, which includes altering their DNA and making it difficult for them to reproduce.

Link to UVC Light Demonstration Video: https://marthallamas.com/uvc-light-disinfecting-services

Fogging procedures include approved disinfectants that are converted into fine particles and dispersed using special equipment. The range of the cleaners is increased and covers areas not typically reached using standard methods.

Link to Disinfecting Fogging Procedure Video: https://marthallamas.com/cv-disinfecting

"We have extensive experience in cleaning and disinfecting hospitals and other medical facilities. We will continue to bring our expertise to commercial facilities, as well as private homes, and will stay up on new technologies and safety measures to expand our offerings," says Llamas. "We are here to face the situation head-on and are available to answer any questions regarding these types of services. We've created videos to demonstrate the techniques on our website at http://marthallamas.com."

Martha is happy to network and share information with other small business owners and invites them to reach out and connect with her.

