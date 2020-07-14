UVC Protected™ Revolutionizes Payment Terminal Disinfection with Compact 'Clean Touch™' Device - Automatic Surface Sanitization Using Motion-Sensing UVC Technology

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UVC Protected (https://uvcprotected.com/) recently announced a powerful new weapon in the fight against pathogenic disease spread: the patent-pending Clean Touch device. Utilizing the proven germicidal effects of UVC light sanitization, Clean Touch delivers safely targeted blasts of cleansing UVC light over specific areas of high-touch surfaces, like payment terminals. Clean Touch automatically destroys pathogens of all types on keypads, access doors, alarm systems, ATM machines, gas pumps, and other surfaces for which sterilization is recommended. And with automatic on and off features, Clean Touch is not only chemical-free and safe, it is cost effective.

"We developed the Clean Touch delivery system based around two important design concepts: simplicity and affordability," said Francisco Gomez, CEO of UVC Protected. "The unit itself is small and compact, and uses motion-sensing technology. The moment someone removes their hand from the target area, Clean Touch begins its sanitizing cycle – and if someone puts their hand back in that area during a cycle, the Clean Touch automatically shuts off. Clean Touch is also powered from both sides, so if you need to sanitize larger surfaces, you can simply connect multiple units together. This is pure convenience that businesses can count on."

The 3-inch device is slim and easy to mount, 100% fully automatic, and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

Small Modular Design: Mounted on multiple surfaces, the Clean Touch is intended for a wide variety of high-touch areas. Multiple units can be connected together to provide as much surface-area coverage as needed.

Automatic ON/OFF Motion Sensor: Automatic ON/OFF feature eliminates the need for frequent, messy chemical cleanings. Employees can focus on other important tasks, knowing that high-touch areas are constantly being sanitized.

Germicidal UVC Light Technology: Built using the latest UVC technology, with a wavelength of 275nm that permanently destroys viruses and bacteria at the DNA and RN level. After installing Clean Touch, businesses can then proudly display the Clean Touch trademark icon. The icon is an assurance of trust that high-touch areas have been disinfected and sanitized.

Plugs Into Any USB Port: Easy to power, USB port connections allow for minimal power consumption.

One-Year Warranty: Each Safe Touch unit is warranted free from defects and workmanship under normal use and conditions, up to one year from the original invoice date. Customers can purchase with complete confidence.

To learn more about Clean Touch, and other UVC-Protected products currently in development, follow them on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn. Or to inquire about becoming a distributor, contact UVC-Protected directly.

About UVC-Protected™

Founded by three longtime friends and industry experts, UVC-Protected is a company that innovates and manufactures devices intended to help clean and sanitize public services, using the power of UVC light technology. Focused on simplicity and affordability, UVC-Protected strives to create high-tech solutions that work with already existing equipment, allowing business owners to add new sanitizing solutions easily while keeping costs low. UVC-Protected devices can be adapted to multiple spaces, and a wide variety of coverage areas, including keypads, gas pumps, ATM machines, door handles, and much more. Learn about the power of UVC sanitization at www.UVCProtected.com.

