Uveitis Drugs Market, High Prevalence Of Eye Disorders And Associated Risk Factors Of Uveitis to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased frequency of eye conditions and related uveitis risk factors is one of the main factors boosting the global market for uveitis medications. Multifactorial etiologies for uveitis include immune system attacks, infections, and tumors that can develop inside the eye or in other regions of the body.

In addition, bruising in and around the eye as well as chemicals that can enter the eye could also contribute to the illness. During the projection period, the prevalence of various risk factors such as hepatitis, Bechet's syndrome, CMV retinitis, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis will propel the market's expansion. Although factors such as adverse effects of corticosteroids may impede the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with

Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

North America will account for 43% of market growth. The main markets in North America for uveitis medications are the US and Canada. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in ROW and Europe.

The expansion of the uveitis medicines market in North America over the projected period would be aided by the notable increase in sales of approved drugs for the treatment of uveitis and the rising incidence of many risk factors for the illness.

Product

Small Molecules



Biologics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the

segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.



Alimera Sciences Inc.



Amgen Inc.



Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.



Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Biogen Inc.



Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc



Horizon Therapeutics Plc

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with

Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mental Health Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mental health market share is expected to increase to USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%.

Raloxifene Hydrochloride Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The raloxifene hydrochloride market share is expected to increase to USD 502.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11%.

Uveitis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 269.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Alimera Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 88: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 91: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 94: Biogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 101: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 117: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio