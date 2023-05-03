Uveitis Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 4.8% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The uveitis market is expected to increase owing to the increasing awareness, improved diagnosis, and rising diagnosed prevalent population. In addition, the expected launch of emerging therapies, such as TRS01 (Tarsier Pharma), OCS-02(Oculis), RG6179 (Roche), and others, shall create a positive impact on the uveitis market.

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Uveitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, uveitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Uveitis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the uveitis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent uveitis cases in the 7MM were approximately 1 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading uveitis companies such as Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Acelyrin, Affibody Medical, Eyevensys, Priovant Therapeutics, Inc, Santen Inc., ABIONYX Pharma, OKYO Pharma , and others are developing novel uveitis drugs that can be available in the uveitis market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel uveitis drugs that can be available in the uveitis market in the coming years. The promising uveitis therapies in the pipeline include TRS01, OCS-02 (licaminlimab), RG6179, Baricitinib, Izokibep, EYS606, Brepocitinib, OCS-01, Sirolimus (DE-109), CER 001, OK 101, and others.

Uveitis Overview

Uveitis refers to a wide range of inflammatory ocular disorders. The National Cancer Institute defines uveitis as a rare condition in which all or part of the uvea (middle layer of the eye wall) becomes inflamed. The uvea comprises the choroid, the ciliary body, and the iris. Uveitis can also affect the lens, retina, optic nerve, and vitreous humor. It can be caused by an injury, infection, eye tumor, or an autoimmune or inflammatory disorder. One or both eyes may be impacted.

The signs and uveitis symptoms include redness and pain in the eye, sensitivity to light, impaired vision, dark floating areas in the vision, and vision loss. Furthermore, the uveitis symptoms may appear unexpectedly and rapidly worsen. If left untreated, uveitis can cause tissue damage and blindness. A comprehensive eye exam is required for uveitis diagnosis. The clinical uveitis diagnosis is frequently predicated on spillover inflammation (i.e., cell and protein flare) visible with a slit lamp in the aqueous or vitreous humor.

Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the 7MM in 2022.

According to estimates based on DelveInsight's analysis, the US accounted for nearly 38% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the 7MM in 2022, which is expected to increase further by 2032.

The uveitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Uveitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Uveitis Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Uveitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Anatomical Location

Uveitis Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Macular Edema Associated With Uveitis

Uveitis Treatment Market

Current uveitis treatment options include oral corticosteroids, corticosteroid eye drops, and immunosuppressants such as Azathioprine, Cyclosporine, and Methotrexate. Immunosuppressive drugs are given orally in combination with prednisolone to treat chronic uveitis and reduce the incidence of second eye involvement. They have been effective in treating chronic uveitis in people with eye illnesses. Azathioprine has been shown to treat uveitis associated with Behcet illness effectively. Nonsteroidal immunosuppressant cyclosporine medications are used as a second-line uveitis treatment. Methotrexates are used to treat uveitis associated with juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

The use of biologics and surgery for chronic uveitis treatment has been reported. If a patient has recurrent floaters that impair their vision, the vitreous humor in the eye may be surgically repaired. Adalimumab and Infliximab, recombinant human igG1 monoclonal antibodies, may be used to treat noninfectious intermediate, posterior, or pan uveitis and chronic noninfectious uveitis.

While oral corticosteroids (tablets or capsules) are the most potent type of corticosteroids, they can have several side effects in addition to relieving inflammation. As a result, they should only be used if uveitis affects both eyes or interferes with everyday activities and other therapies have failed. There are now four corticosteroid medications available via distinct modes of administration, including Durezol (difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion), Triesence (triamcinolone acetonide), Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide implant), and Ozurdex (dexamethasone). The use of biologics and surgical treatment for chronic uveitis has been reported. If a patient has recurrent floaters that impair their vision, the vitreous humor in the eye may be surgically repaired.

Uveitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

OCS-02 (licaminlimab): Oculis Pharma

RG6179: Roche

Baricitinib: Eli Lilly and Company

Izokibep: Acelyrin/Affibody Medical

EYS606: Eyevensys

Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics, Inc.

OCS-01: Oculis Pharma

Sirolimus (DE-109): Santen Inc.

CER 001: ABIONYX Pharma

OK 101: OKYO Pharma

Uveitis Market Dynamics

The uveitis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to increasing awareness, improved diagnosis, and rising diagnosed prevalent population. Recently, new medications with varied modes of action and delivery routes have been approved, enhancing the therapy regimen and boosting the uveitis market. In addition, companies can use the knowledge gained from recent developments in understanding the etiologies of uveitis to explore medicines with novel targets. Moreover, advances in disease nomenclature for classification, clinical trials, medication delivery systems, multimodality diagnostic imaging, and laboratory testing utilizing "omics" technology have all contributed to a better understanding of illness pathophysiology. Furthermore, biomarker identification and proteomics give possible targets for therapeutic intervention by available and accessible medications and information concerning pharmaceuticals that should be avoided.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the uveitis market. The current treatment regimen is accompanied by adverse events and side effects that reduce its efficacy. Moreover, delays in diagnosis frequently lead to delays in therapy, resulting in poor visual outcomes. The condition manifests in various ways, with individuals reporting an incomplete history, frequently delaying diagnosis. Furthermore, emerging gene therapy may confront access and reimbursement challenges in the uveitis market due to its predicted high cost. Additionally, many medications are used off-label, and only a few have been studied in randomized controlled studies. Moreover, the development of effective medicines is complicated by etiological heterogeneity and thus causing a dip in the growth of the uveitis market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Uveitis Market CAGR 4.8 % Uveitis Market Size in 2022 USD 1.4 Billion Key Uveitis Companies Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Acelyrin, Affibody Medical, Eyevensys, Priovant Therapeutics, Inc, Santen Inc., ABIONYX Pharma, OKYO Pharma, and others Key Pipeline Uveitis Therapies TRS01, OCS-02 (licaminlimab), RG6179, Baricitinib, Izokibep, EYS606, Brepocitinib, OCS-01, Sirolimus (DE-109), CER 001, OK 101, and others

Scope of the Uveitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Uveitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Uveitis current marketed and emerging therapies Uveitis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Uveitis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Uveitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Uveitis Market Key Insights 2. Uveitis Market Report Introduction 3. Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Uveitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Uveitis Treatment and Management 7. Uveitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Uveitis Marketed Drugs 10. Uveitis Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Uveitis Market Analysis 12. Uveitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

