UVeye and CARFAX Launch Integration to Improve Vehicle Appraisals and Damage Detection for Dealerships

Integration adds service history and recall visibility into service lane for faster, more accurate appraisals and damage assessment decisions across hundreds of dealerships

TEANECK, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, the global leader in vehicle data intelligence, today announced an integration with CARFAX, the leading provider of vehicle history data, to bring trusted vehicle service history directly into the car inspection workflow used by automotive retailers nationwide. The integration combines UVeye's automated drive-through vehicle inspection platform with CARFAX's service history data, enabling dealerships to instantly access maintenance records, recall information, and vehicle condition insights the moment a vehicle enters the service lane.

UVeye launches integration with CARFAX, combining real-time vehicle condition data with historical maintenance intelligence to deliver faster, more accurate appraisals and damage assessment decisions

As vehicles are scanned through UVeye's system, the platform automatically provides a comprehensive assessment of a vehicle's condition, analyzing key components including tires and underbody and exterior condition using singular, state-of-the-art computer vision technology. Through this integration, dealerships enrolled in the CARFAX's Car Care program can view relevant service history and recall information directly within the UVeye interface, creating a more connected and intelligent service experience without disrupting existing workflows.

By combining real-time vehicle condition data with historical maintenance intelligence, this integration delivers a more comprehensive view of vehicle health than dealership records alone. For dealerships, this collaboration means faster, data-informed decisions and a single workflow that surfaces overdue maintenance items, unresolved recalls, and vehicle condition concerns – opening new opportunities for proactive maintenance, customer retention, and service-to-sales conversion. For consumers, it creates a more transparent service experience and bolsters safety standards with clearer communication around maintenance history and recommended repairs.

"Our goal has always been to give dealers the most complete picture of every vehicle the moment it arrives in their service lane. Through this integration with CARFAX, we're able to make that picture even sharper," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye. "Combining UVeye's real-world condition intelligence with CARFAX's trusted historical data inside a single workflow allows advisors to make data-driven recommendations the moment a vehicle enters the lane. For customers, the result is a service conversation built on evidence and transparency, not assumptions. Ultimately, that means more value and safer cars for drivers."

The collaboration strengthens UVeye's position as a leading vehicle data intelligence platform, with more than 1,000 systems deployed globally across dealerships, fleets, auctions, rental operations, and OEM logistics facilities. UVeye's systems scan more than 3 million vehicles every month and are trained on the industry's largest proprietary database of vehicular components and defects, continuously enriched by billions of images analyzed annually. UVeye is trusted by partners like Amazon, General Motors, Volvo, Hyundai, Toyota (via Woven Capital), Jaguar Land Rover, and Subaru of America.

About UVeye

UVeye is building one of the automotive industry's largest vehicle intelligence platforms, transforming how vehicles are inspected, retailed, maintained, and understood across the global mobility ecosystem. By leveraging computer vision and real-world vehicle data from dealerships, fleets, rental operations, auctions, logistics hubs, and manufacturers, UVeye helps customers improve transparency, efficiency, safety, and retail performance at scale. The company works with leading automotive brands and organizations, including General Motors, Amazon, and Jaguar Land Rover, supporting a new generation of connected vehicle workflows spanning service, retail, logistics, and infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

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SOURCE UVeye