UVeye Launches Scan to Sold, Same-Day Vehicle Listings for Car Dealers

New offering turns the service lane into a website-ready merchandising Photobooth, helping dealerships reduce turnaround time from days to minutes

TEANECK, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, the global leader in vehicle data intelligence, today launched Scan to Sold, a platform expansion that transforms the dealership service lane into a complete merchandising channel for pre-owned vehicle acquisition. By capturing comprehensive exterior, underbody, and interior imagery with next-generation computer vision in a single drive-through pass and generating high-resolution, 360-degree images of every vehicle instantly – what usually takes days or weeks – Scan to Sold significantly reduces the wait from trade-in and inspection to online listing, saving dealers time and money.

UVeye launches Scan to Sold, transforming the dealership service lane into a complete merchandising channel for new and pre-owned vehicle sales

With more than 1,000 systems deployed globally, scanning over 3.5 million vehicles monthly, UVeye's intelligent drive-thru scanner — the 'MRI for vehicles' — can now automatically generate retail-ready vehicle listings with no additional photo booths, turntables, or complex hardware setups required. Through integrations with Cox Automotive's Inventory Management Solutions including vAuto, UVeye enables dealerships to instantly distribute website-ready vehicle imagery, 360-degree videos, and merchandising assets directly from the service lane. The connected workflow bridges fixed operations and retail, helping dealers accelerate service-to-sales processes while dramatically reducing time-to-market for newly acquired inventory.

This solution directly addresses one of the costliest inefficiencies in dealership operations: idle inventory. Faster time to market delivers a direct and measurable impact, reducing time-to-market by an average of 9 days, increasing PVR by $600+ on average, and unlocking additional savings by eliminating photobooths – reducing reliance on external photo vendors that can cost more than $4,000 per month. Originally designed for intelligent diagnostic reporting, UVeye's platform now captures everything a dealership needs to go live online, pushed directly into their inventory management system when a vehicle enters the service lane. This helps car dealerships produce showroom-ready images for every new trade-in, even before they hit reconditioning.

Scan to Sold generates a complete set of retail-ready merchandising assets, including automated, AI-enhanced polished exterior photos and one-click seamless interior imagery powered by the new interior camera add-on, delivering a consistent, listing-ready presentation of the entire vehicle the same day as the scan.

"Dealerships today are under enormous pressure to move inventory faster, reduce costs, and earn customer trust at every touchpoint," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye. "With Scan to Sold, we're giving dealers an increasingly powerful tool that works within the workflow they already have — no extra equipment, no extra steps. Scan to Sold extends the trust drivers already feel in the service lane to the shoppers browsing the same vehicles online. By transforming every drive-thru scan into a complete merchandising asset, we're helping dealerships optimize their operations from the moment a vehicle arrives, turning what was once a multi-day bottleneck into a competitive advantage."

With Scan to Sold, UVeye's technology suite now spans the entire dealership operation, from AI-powered vehicle inspections and service lane diagnostics, shareable reconditioning quotes in under a minute for more accurate pricing, to BDC sales engagement, and now same-day merchandising and retail, creating a seamlessly connected workflow that touches every stage of the dealership vehicle lifecycle. By bringing each of these capabilities together under a single, unified platform that runs with the same drive-thru scanner infrastructure, UVeye enables dealers to move faster, operate leaner, and sell smarter, while giving today's car buyers the transparency and trust they increasingly demand.

About UVeye

UVeye is building one of the automotive industry's largest vehicle intelligence platforms, transforming how vehicles are inspected, retailed, maintained, and understood across the global mobility ecosystem. By leveraging computer vision and real-world vehicle data from dealerships, fleets, rental operations, auctions, logistics hubs, and manufacturers, UVeye helps customers improve transparency, efficiency, safety, and retail performance at scale. The company works with leading automotive brands and organizations, including General Motors, Amazon, and Jaguar Land Rover, and supports a new generation of connected vehicle workflows spanning service, retail, logistics, and infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com.

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SOURCE UVeye