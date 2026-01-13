UVeye and Tire Rack Wholesale Launch Integration for Instant Tire Quotes

AI-powered vehicle inspection meets real-time tire pricing for a faster, more transparent service experience

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, the global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection technology, has announced a new integration with Tire Rack Wholesale, a leading tire distributor to the OEM car dealer channel, bringing real-time tire quoting directly into the dealership workflow. This allows service advisors to move from tire detection to quote in one click, transforming how dealerships identify, recommend, and sell tires.

UVeye system at a Subaru dealership

The integration connects UVeye's AI-driven tire inspection platform, the MRI for Vehicles, with Tire Rack Wholesale's live dealer quoting tools, enabling advisors to instantly generate accurate, store-specific tire quotes without manual data entry.

When UVeye's drive-thru scanners detect tire issues — such as low tread depth, uneven wear, mismatched tires, or sidewall damage — service advisors can simply click a button next to the inspection results. This one-click action launches the appropriate OEM-branded Tire Rack Wholesale portal with key details like dealer ID, vehicle make, and model year automatically pre-filled. The system then displays live dealer pricing and availability from the dealer's Tire Rack Wholesale quoting tool. The result: quotes that reflect real, in-stock tires available at that specific dealership.

"This collaboration is about giving service teams speed, accuracy, and transparency," said Amir Hever, CEO of UVeye. "By linking our tire inspection technology to Tire Rack Wholesale's real-time quoting, dealerships can instantly turn AI-driven insights into actionable recommendations their customers can trust. With UVeye and Tire Rack Wholesale, tire inspection becomes a tire sales opportunity — all in one seamless workflow."

Dealer Benefits

Speed: Generate live, accurate tire quotes in seconds

Generate live, accurate tire quotes in seconds Relevance: View only tires your dealership sells and stocks

View only tires your dealership sells and stocks Accuracy: Vehicle and dealer details are auto-filled for every quote to ensure a proper tire fitment is always selected

Vehicle and dealer details are auto-filled for every quote to ensure a proper tire fitment is always selected Trust: Quotes are powered by OEM-approved Tire Rack Wholesale quoting sites

Quotes are powered by OEM-approved Tire Rack Wholesale quoting sites Insight: UVeye tracks quote engagement to measure adoption and ROI

The UVeye and Tire Rack Wholesale integration will be available first for select Subaru retailers looking to streamline tire opportunities right on the service lane drive.

About UVeye

UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an "MRI for vehicles," deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues in the automotive industry. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com.

About Tire Rack Wholesale

Tire Rack Wholesale is a leading supplier and trusted partner to automotive OEMs and dealers nationwide. The company offers one of the most extensive in-stock selections of Original Equipment and replacement tires in the industry. With a commitment to technical expertise, robust inventory, and fast, reliable service, Tire Rack Wholesale provides its partners with the products and support they need to deliver the right tires at the right price in every market.

