UVeye Introduces New Tire Quality Inspection System for Major Fleets

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, an Israeli-based supplier of vehicle-inspection systems based on artificial intelligence technology is introducing a new system to help fleet operators check tire wear and quality.

Named after Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt, the new UVeye system is designed to improve overall tire-inspection speed and accuracy using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to gather safety-related data, including a tire's overall condition as well as items such as tire pressure, scratches and abrasion.

Artemis uses two scanners to monitor tire quality as a vehicle drives by. Within seconds, the system reads and recognizes a tire's brand and technical specifications, as well as crucial safety-related data such as the tire's overall condition, tire pressure, abrasion and scratches. The system also can compare tire pressure to manufacturer specifications and report on any irregularities.

UVeye's CEO Amir Hever noted that tire data and high-resolution images provided by Artemis clearly highlight faults or anomalies to help fleet operators identify the need to repair or replace a tire.

"With Artemis, we have taken another major step toward building a unified platform based on artificial intelligence for the automated inspection of vehicles," Hever said. "Our contracts with Toyota Tsusho, Škoda, Volvo and Daimler, as well as ongoing discussions with more than 20 car manufacturers and tier-one suppliers, are testament to the strength of our technology and its ability to change the automotive security, safety and maintenance landscape. Together with the rest of our product portfolio, Artemis is a key element in establishing the future standard for vehicle inspection."

The Artemis system currently is in use at Kavim, a major Israeli bus company with nearly 500 employees based in Holon. Kavim operates more than 300 vehicles with annual ridership of nearly 90 million.

Hever added that negotiations also are underway with a number of global tire manufacturers, commercial-vehicle fleets, rental-car companies and dealership groups that have expressed interest in Artemis technology.

UVeye announced recently that it had raised $31 million in a funding round led by Toyota Tsusho, Volvo Cars and W. R. Berkley Corporation. The money will be used to support the deployment of the Artemis and other UVeye inspection systems worldwide.

Artemis adds a further dimension to UVeye's scanning capabilities. The company's technology provides automatic external scanning of vehicles to identifying anomalies, modifications or foreign objects on all sides of a vehicle in a matter of seconds.

UVeye systems can detect vehicle defects, including scratches, rust and oil leaks, and with Artemis now can provide a comprehensive analysis of the tires as well. The results provide a thorough and accurate examination of a vehicle, including its history and its parts. UVeye's technology can be used throughout a vehicle's entire life cycle and is being deployed with car manufacturers, auto suppliers, fleet operators and car rental companies, as well as new- and used-car dealerships.

About UVeye



Based in Tel Aviv, UVeye's North American headquarters are located in Stamford, Connecticut. The company's technology was initially developed for and deployed within the security industry to detect weapons, explosives or other security threats. After successful deployment at some of the highest-security locations in the world, UVeye saw an opportunity to use its technology to solve challenges in the automotive industry to detect potentially hazardous mechanical issues. Today, UVeye's suite of products includes its original undercarriage application (Helios), its revolutionary 360 solution (Atlas), and its targeted tire application (Artemis).



With more than 100 employees, UVeye has already deployed vehicle inspection systems at dozens of locations worldwide. The latest round of funding enables the company to continue enhancing its current product suite and further expand its international footprint as the emerging global standard for automatic vehicle inspection.

