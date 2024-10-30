UVeye Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2024

UVeye is among those selected for the 2024 Automotive category, recognizing the transformative impact of its AI-powered vehicle inspection technology

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. UVeye's groundbreaking, AI-powered automated vehicle inspection technology was honored in this year's Automotive category

Like an "MRI for vehicles," UVeye's AI drive-thru inspection systems are reshaping the way vehicle inspections are conducted. The systems leverage Deep Learning and the world's largest database of vehicular components and flaws to conduct real-time examinations in seconds, delivering granular assessments that detect even the smallest defects.

TIME's recognition highlights the way UVeye is driving the future of automotive inspection while enhancing safety, reliability, transparency and efficiency across the industry. UVeye's systems bring vehicle inspection into the age of AI for dealerships, OEMs, fleet operators, insurers, and manufacturers.

"We're supremely honored that UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems have earned a spot on TIME's prestigious Best Inventions list for 2024," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder at UVeye. "Our mission is to bolster innovation in vehicular safety and smart transportation. Being named to this list is a testament to the ingenuity and drive of our amazing team and world-class partners."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

Founded in 2016, UVeye's team numbers over 200 employees. With installations in over 400 locations worldwide and collaborations with leading industry players including GM, Volvo, Hyundai, and Amazon, UVeye's technology has become the global gold standard for vehicle inspection.

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2024

About UVeye

UVeye has created the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems, like an "MRI for vehicles," can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify damages, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds.

UVeye is installed at hundreds of dealerships, and auction and fleet sites across the United States and around the world. In October 2023, Amazon announced a rollout of hundreds of inspection systems at its last mile delivery sites. UVeye has been recognized as one of TIME Best Inventions of 2024 as well as Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. UVeye is backed by, and partners with, some of the largest car manufacturers in America. For more information visit: www.UVeye.com.

