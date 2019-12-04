UVeye to Unveil Industry-Leading Vehicle-Inspection Technology at CES

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel's UVeye plans to unveil an industry leading vehicle-inspection system based on deep-learning technology that can identify even the smallest exterior defects on any vehicle within seconds.

The company's Atlas 360-degree quality-control system will be shown for the first time in North America at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next month.

The UVeye system uses multiple high-resolution cameras to capture exterior assembly defects, post-production damage, missing components and other quality-related issues. Atlas generates thousands of images per second at multiple angles to detect scratches or dents as small as two millimeters in diameter.

"Our new deep-learning technology will dramatically change how car makers, their suppliers, dealers and major fleet operators inspect vehicles," said Amir Hever, UVeye's CEO. "We currently are working with a number of vehicle manufacturers to provide inspection systems on assembly lines and at dealerships around the world."

He noted that the company's proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies allow it to automatically check vehicle chassis components, suspension systems, sheet metal and tires within seconds.

The company has raised more than $35 million in investment capital to begin the deployment of inspection systems at Volvo, Skoda, Daimler and Toyota. UVeye's deep-learning technology was initially developed for the security industry to detect weapons, explosives, illegal drugs and other contraband.

UVeye's exhibit (Booth 3116) at CES 2020 will be in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About UVeye

UVeye provides automated inspection systems for vehicles, powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware.

The company's first line of products, deployed all over the world in homeland-security and defense markets, enables customers to automatically scan, detect and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects in the undercarriage of virtually any vehicle.

UVeye today is setting new standards for vehicle inspection in the automotive and security industries by changing basic approaches to vehicle inspection through automated processes, improved accuracy and standardized inspection systems.

The company has headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Stamford, Connecticut, in the United States. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

SOURCE UVeye

