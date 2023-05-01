UVI Research and Technology Park Publishes 2022 Annual Report Highlighting Powerful Progress in Community and Economic Development

ST CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing full transparency and an ongoing commitment to community revitalization, for the second consecutive year the UVI Research and Technology Park (RTPark) has published its annual report, which is available on its website.

2022 marked both the 20th anniversary of the RTPark entity, created in 2002 through the USVI Legislature, and a year of significant growth as the economic diversification engine rezoned property in preparation to break ground on their first major real estate development project, Tech Village; approved financing for the VI Catalyst Fund's first two recipients, both innovators in technology and sustainability; conducted the second year of their youth coding program, VI STEM Kids, and saw graduates of its business catalyst program, Accelerate VI, make real impact in cryptocurrency and food delivery and win a high-profile, territory-wide start-up battle.

"Welcoming our 82nd company into the RTPark's mature enterprises program is a critical milestone that reflects the rapid growth of our business attraction portfolio and tech ecosystem," said RTPark CEO Peter H. Chapman. "We've expanded into new sectors, including agriculture and sustainability innovation, the creative economy, as well as healthcare and life sciences, and we are especially excited about the potential of Tech Village, our mixed-use hub for agriculture technology and research, to drive growth and development in the region."

The RTPark's VISTA+ workforce development program aims to increase local talent recruitment and job postings in STEM fields, and through a new partnership with the Virgin Department of Labor, the program's capacity has expanded and continues to equip the next generation of tech leaders from in the USVI with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed.

Throughout 2022, RTPark team members were also invited to speak as thought leaders sharing industry-leading expertise and case studies of the territory's success with international audiences.

Sydney Paul, the RTPark's Senior Manager for Business Intelligence and Marketing said that it was important to the organization that they not only share resourceful data on their programs and progress but give the community a deeper look at the people involved in our growing tech ecosystem.

"Transparency and accountability are at the heart of our commitment to economic and community development and we are proud to showcase the progress made at the RTPark, thanks to the hard work of our dedicated team and tech community," Paul said. "With the release of this report, we hope to continue building on this momentum and to inspire others to join us in our mission to drive growth and prosperity for the Virgin Islands."

Edward Thomas, RTPark Board Chairman, elaborated, "Our board remains dedicated to supporting the innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit that are critical to creating a sustainable future for our community."

"Our partnerships with corporate partners, civic organizations, UVI, and several other government agencies have strengthened, enabling us to expand our reach and impact," Thomas said.

