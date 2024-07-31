UVision Inc. and Mistral Inc. Selects Silvus StreamCaster SC4400 to Provide Secure C2 and Communications for HERO-120SF in $73.5 Million U.S. SOCOM Loitering Munitions Contract

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader in advanced wireless networking communication systems, today announced that UVisionUSA, and Mistral Inc., have selected Silvus' StreamCaster SC4400 MANET radios to power C2 and communications for the HERO-120SF. This selection is a critical component of UVisionUSA and Mistral Inc. recent $73.5 million contract award from the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) for loitering munitions.

Chosen for their unmatched range, scalability, data throughput, and EW resilience, Silvus StreamCaster SC4400 MANET radio delivers up to 20W output power (80W effective power thanks to TX Eigen Beamforming) and up to 100 Mbps data throughput.

All StreamCaster SC4400 radios acquired for the HERO-120SF include Silvus' proprietary Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform that creates a self-organizing mesh network designed to operate across multiple spectrum bands at high data rates. Together with Silvus' Spectrum Dominance expansive suite of Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection (LPI/LPD) and Anti-Jamming resiliency capabilities, Silvus is providing HERO-120SF operators with secure and protected communications without comprising performance. Designed to enable StreamCaster MANET radios to thrive in congested and contested environments, Spectrum Dominance empowers operators with tactical communications solutions to achieve mission objectives, even under electronic attack.

"The modern battlefield demands advanced loitering munitions with long-range, mobile, and non-line-of-sight wireless communications technology capable of handling high-bandwidth HD video and telemetry data in contested environments. Silvus' StreamCaster MANET radios, MN-MIMO waveform technology and Spectrum Dominance capabilities are engineered to meet these challenges," said Jimi Henderson, Vice President of Sales for Silvus Technologies. "Our partnership with UVision and Mistral underscores our commitment to pushing the envelope of what's technically possible to advance HERO-120SF precision strike capabilities for USSOCOM."

"Silvus has been instrumental in delivering the essential C2 and protected communications capabilities that helped secure UVisionUSA and Mistral's significant contract with the U.S. Special Operations Command," said Dr. Ran Gozali, Chairman of the Board of Directors for UVision USA. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration to provide advanced loitering munition systems with cutting-edge MANET radio communications technologies to protect U.S. national security."

About the HERO-120SF

The HERO-120SF Loitering Munition System is a state-of-the-art, mid-range, anti-tank system designed specifically for heavy strikes against armored targets, including tanks, vehicles, and other hard targets on the modern battlefield. With its ability to cause minimal collateral damage and equipped with a range of multi-purpose warheads, the HERO-120SF provides operational users with an unparalleled effective engagement solution. Tailored for Special Forces operations, the HERO-120SF includes enhancements such as improved payload capacity, advanced guidance systems, and increased flexibility for deployment from various platforms.

Learn more about the StreamCaster family of MANET radios on the Silvus website and follow Silvus on LinkedIn. Learn more about the UVision HERO family of Loitering Munitions on the UVision website.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

About UVision USA, Ltd.

UVision USA delivers combat-proven Unmanned Aerial Loitering Munition (ALM) Systems providing militaries around the globe with precise and effective operational attack capabilities. Its innovative, cost-effective 'HERO' series of Aerial Loitering Munitions are based on cutting edge technology and extensive field experience. The 'HERO' Systems provide high precision strike capability. The unique aerodynamic platform is designed for extreme flight and attack profiles for the most precise strike in their class. Learn more at: https://uvisionusa.com/

