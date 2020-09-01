UVision360 Announces Publication of Novel Biopsy Patent for the LUMINELLE® DTx System

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UVision360, Inc., an innovative FemTech company, announced expansion of its intellectual property associated with its office-based, compact hysteroscopy and cystoscopy system, LUMINELLE® DTx System in the U.S.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent 10,758,214 titled "BIOPSY DEVICE AND METHOD." The allowed claims cover the novel biopsy sleeve, biopsy system which allows for visualization, and a method of collecting a biopsy sample.

"With procedures moving out of the hospital and into the gynecologist's office, this patent further protects the uniqueness of the LUMINELLE System," said Allison London Brown, CEO of UVision360. "Over 50% of uterine biopsies are still performed 'blind', meaning a physician is Not employing the use of a hysteroscope during the procedure. This critical patent award and our subsequent product launch will significantly help physicians visualize and sample abnormal tissue without extra instrumentation."

More information about the LUMINELLE DTx Hysteroscopy System can be found by contacting [email protected] or visiting www.luminelle360.com

About UVision360

UVision360, Inc. is dedicated to advancing access to care for women by transitioning procedures from the operating room to their physician's office. The company has created the LUMINELLE DTx System, a simplified, compact and modular endoscopic system employing the latest in high-tech optics and interchangeable accessories to meet the needs of physicians and patients.

SOURCE UVision360, Inc.