UVMask 99.99% Effective Against Pathogens Much Larger Than COVID-19

The day after it launched on Indiegogo, UVMask received a certificate from world-renowned SGS Labs for >99.99% efficiency against E.coli and Staphylococcus aureus - pathogens 10x and 20x larger than COVID19 and thus much harder to kill. Access the full SGS report here.

"We wanted to develop a mask that would offer better protection than the traditional masks we all know. Our team has spent 2 years bringing UVMask to life with the hope that it will help the individuals most at risk protect themselves against bacteria, viruses and air pollutants. In those difficult times, the Kickstarter success is humbling and also giving us hope we are on the right track," said Boz Zou, CEO of UM Systems.

UVMask Certifications

UVMask has been developed with the safety of consumers in mind, therefore it has been independently tested and certified by the FDA-approved and ISO 17025 accredited SGS Labs.

Moreover, the CE-FFP2 (EU Standards N95 equivalent) passive air filter has been tested according to the EN 149-2001+A1-2009 standards, receiving a 0.3-micron filtration efficiency of 99%.

UVMask has also been tested by SGS to be completely safe according to UL1598 CRD (dated 2020-6-29), meaning the fully light sealed design guarantees UV light will not leak out from the Sterile-Vortex.

