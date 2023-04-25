UVT Scales Customers’ Flight Operations with Iris Automation’s Casia G Surveillance Solution

Enables Large-Scale BVLOS Operations, Saving Time and Costs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. and RENO, Nev., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone technology provider, UVT , has partnered with safety avionics technology innovator, Iris Automation , to enable large-scale BVLOS operations for its customers, without the need for visual observers (VOs).

UVT's customers are a wide range of public safety, utilities and construction organizations, requiring large-scale, cost-effective technologies. UVT offers end to end comprehensive drone services, from consultation, site surveys, hardware, software, operational and technical guidance to training, installation, support and the necessary regulatory permissions.

The company is now offering Iris Automation's Casia G to its customers. Casia G is a ground-based air surveillance system, which creates a volume of monitored airspace for safe operation, removing the requirement for individual VOs for each drone operation. Without an air surveillance solution like Casia G, BVLOS operations are restricted to very low altitudes or require additional personnel, such as visual observers (VO's), on site. This limits the potential of the drones to be used for remote, automated operations, and can make UAS operations overly cumbersome, expensive, slow, and sometimes even dangerous for the drone operators and VOs.

Casia G can be installed in any location with a clear view of the skyline, including rooftops, extendable masts, water towers, cellular towers, or even a contractor tripod, without requiring any integration onto the drone. It alerts the remote pilot to any airborne intruder presenting a collision risk, who can then command the drone to move to a safe zone. An automated system such as Casia G also offers a superior level of observation to humans. It does not get distracted or require breaks and is not impacted by hot or cold weather.

Multiple Casia G nodes can be deployed to cover any sized operational area, creating a network of safe airspace for operating multiple drones from multiple launch points, all from one centralized management point.

Quote from Matt Rybar, VP Special Projects, UVT

"Integrating Casia G into our product suite is a game changer for us and our clients. It really does unleash a whole new level of scale while maintaining the degree of safety required for any airborne operation. Breaking the constraints of VOs makes these operations much more manageable and effective, particularly for public safety and law enforcement. We're excited to see our clients take on ever more ambitious projects thanks to this partnership."

Quote from Jon Damush, CEO, Iris Automation

"The engagements UVT undertakes with its customers are a perfect example of where Casia G can dramatically improve the whole scope and effectiveness of remote operations, particularly for Drone as a First Responder programs. Until now, DFR programs have been limited by the need for VOs. UVT is really leading the way in helping customers go to the next level by enabling them with cutting edge operational and safety technologies, as well as effective regulatory support."

Casia G is a small, passive, low-power, weather-hardened device that can be installed anywhere with a clear view of the sky. Casia G detects cooperative aircraft using a built-in ADS-B receiver and non-cooperative traffic using Iris Automation's patented computer vision system and artificial intelligence software.

About UVT

UVT equips organizations nationwide with the latest in drone and robotics technology, training, and support. We partner with you to provide end-to-end turnkey solutions, custom-tailored to your mission. Our comprehensive services include a diverse catalog of vetted enterprise hardware and software solutions, consultation, site surveys, installation, and education for seamless deployments. All of this backed by a suite of technical and operational fleet support services to help your organization maximize the benefits of our technology. To learn more, visit our website at www.uvt.us.

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is dedicated to creating an aviation environment where no two aircraft ever collide in mid-air. We leverage innovative AI-based vision technology that enables uncrewed and crewed aircraft to mitigate the risk of airborne collisions - vital for safe, scalable, and efficient operations across countless industries. Iris' onboard and ground-based Casia systems give operators the situational awareness and automation needed to safely navigate an increasingly complex and congested airspace. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks to advance safety and efficiency in aviation. www.irisonboard.com

